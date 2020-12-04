Nebraska women only have five players back, but that's more than enough for big win in first game

For the returning players on the Nebraska women’s basketball team, they can’t really look over their shoulders and expect someone else among the returnees to help provide the points, rebounds and defense the team needs to win.
There’s just five of them. Total. Five players back from last season and seven newcomers make up these Huskers.
But in Nebraska’s first game of the season on Friday, all five of the returning players were good and made big contributions, which helped the Huskers get a feel-good 90-61 victory against Oral Roberts at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Sophomore guard Trinity Brady led Nebraska with a career-high 15 points, including making all three of her three-point attempts. That was unexpected because she scored 28 points all of last season in 17 appearances.
Each of Nebraska’s returners scored in double figures: Kate Cain had 14 points, 11 rebounds and six blocked shots; Isabelle Bourne, 14 points and nine rebounds; Sam Haiby, 14 points and seven assists; and Makenzie Helms, 10 points.
Freshman forward Annika Stewart had 12 points (she made her first five shot attempts), giving Nebraska a sixth player in double digits.
Nebraska coach Amy Williams said the returning players had meant a lot to the team well before Friday. They watched several players come and go in the offseason, but showed great leadership and had good attitudes during an unprecedented nine-month offseason due to COVID-19.
And then the vets went out and played a game that showed that.
“Issie (Bourne) and Kate just provided a great presence,” Williams said. “We felt like we may have an advantage in the paint and we really wanted to attack down there, and I thought they did a fantastic job of that, and setting the tone early with post presence.”
Bourne was a key part of Nebraska’s run in the second quarter to get a 10-point halftime lead, with nine points in the quarter on 4-of-6 shooting.
Cain settled the Huskers into the game after Oral Roberts took a quick 11-5 lead. Cain smoothly made a jump shot from near the top of the key that gave Nebraska a 14-11 lead. She scored twice in Nebraska’s 11-0 run in just 90 seconds late in the first quarter.
Bourne feels good about what the old and new players can do together.
“I think all of the returns are very grateful with the newcomers, and how they’ve all bought in,” Bourne said. “Everyone is very excited to be on this new team together.”
Camryn Hill led Oral Roberts (0-3) with 19 points.
The start of Nebraska’s season was delayed about nine days due to COVID-19 problems within Nebraska’s program.
The final hurdles came Thursday evening and Friday morning, when both teams had two more rounds of COVID-19 tests before the game. At about 11:30 a.m. Friday, Williams got a text message that Oral Roberts was cleared to play. Just one confirmed positive test for Oral Roberts may have canceled the game.
Nebraska was cleared at 1 p.m.
“It’s kind of crazy to have things coming down to that, but at this point, our team is really at peace with just controlling what we control,” Williams said.
Nebraska’s starters were four returning players — Haiby, Brady, Bourne and Cain — and junior college transfer Ashley Scoggin.
There were no fans at Pinnacle Bank Arena due to Big Ten policies and local health measures.
There were fewer than 100 people inside the arena during the game, including the teams, scorer’s table workers, Nebraska Athletic Department staff, media, security and arena employees.
Bourne said the players on the bench put an extra emphasis on trying to offer support for the players in the game.
“It’s difficult, but I think if we can continue to bring energy with our team, I think we’ll do well this season,” she said.
Nebraska’s next game is Sunday against Idaho State (1-0, with two canceled games). Bourne’s sister, Callie, plays for Idaho State, and this is a game Williams always wanted to schedule some time during the sisters' college careers.
“They’re a good team,” said Isabelle Bourne of Idaho State. “I’ve watched them always, I’ve watched my sister play. I don’t think it will be an easy game. I think it will be tough. I think we’re all really excited.”
