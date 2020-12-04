Nebraska women only have five players back, but that's more than enough for big win in first game

And then the vets went out and played a game that showed that.

“Issie (Bourne) and Kate just provided a great presence,” Williams said. “We felt like we may have an advantage in the paint and we really wanted to attack down there, and I thought they did a fantastic job of that, and setting the tone early with post presence.”

Bourne was a key part of Nebraska’s run in the second quarter to get a 10-point halftime lead, with nine points in the quarter on 4-of-6 shooting.

Cain settled the Huskers into the game after Oral Roberts took a quick 11-5 lead. Cain smoothly made a jump shot from near the top of the key that gave Nebraska a 14-11 lead. She scored twice in Nebraska’s 11-0 run in just 90 seconds late in the first quarter.

Bourne feels good about what the old and new players can do together.

“I think all of the returns are very grateful with the newcomers, and how they’ve all bought in,” Bourne said. “Everyone is very excited to be on this new team together.”

Camryn Hill led Oral Roberts (0-3) with 19 points.

The start of Nebraska’s season was delayed about nine days due to COVID-19 problems within Nebraska’s program.