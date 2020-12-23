'We need to get a whole lot more physical': Nebraska women lose third straight game

Nebraska didn’t score any second-chance points.

Purdue out rebounded the Huskers 40-30, led by 17 rebounds from center Fatou Diagne.

Bella Cravens had 10 rebounds for Nebraska. Nebraska senior center Kate Cain was only able to get one rebound in 30 minutes.

Nebraska was able to match Purdue scoring for long stretches of the game. But the Boilermakers went on a 13-0 run in the second quarter, and another run in the fourth quarter after Nebraska had got its deficit to 10-points with eight minutes remaining in the game.

And usually when Purdue went on a run it came in a stretch when the Boilermakers were dominating on the glass.

“I just think we need to get a whole lot more physical,” said Williams of rebounding. “I think that’s what (Purdue) was doing was understanding that we’re not getting very physical, so they were just pushing us under and coming away with boards. We’ve got to find a way to solve that problem.”

Nebraska ranks 13th in the league in rebounding margin.