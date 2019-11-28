Nebraska women look to come back stronger after first loss of season

Against Creighton the Huskers had a significant size advantage, and outscored the Jays 46-10 in the paint.

That will be tougher to accomplish when Nebraska starts playing Big Ten teams, but Williams thinks Nebraska will be able to adapt each game to take advantage of its strengths.

“We feel like one of our strengths as a team is that we can come at you in a lot of different ways,” Williams said. “We feel like we can take advantage in the paint sometimes with our size and ability to score from a lot of different people inside. Also we feel like we’ve got great three-point shooters. Every game is going to dictate differently what we feel like what is going to be open.”

The Nebraska players still know they have to improve on rebounding. Nebraska’s opponents have pulled down at least 10 offensive rebounds in every game.

“We just have to continue making a consistent effort for it,” said Nebraska center Kate Cain of rebounding. “Because from game to game, we have just had different issues with rebounding. (Against Creighton) it was a lot of long rebounds. Sometimes we’re struggling down low. We just have to continue to work on it.”