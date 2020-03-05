Nebraska women let double-digit lead slip away in loss at Big Ten Tournament

After Nebraska played a really good first half, the Michigan women’s basketball team rallied with a big third quarter to beat the Huskers 81-75 on Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis.

Nebraska had leads of 14 points early in the second quarter and eight points at halftime. But as has happened several times this season, a bad quarter cost the Huskers. Michigan outscored Nebraska 24-10 in the third quarter to go from an eight-point deficit to a six-point lead.

Michigan started the third quarter on a 13-2 run that included making four straight field goals.

Sophomore guard Amy Dilk led Michigan with 22 points. But the big difference came when Naz Hillmon was in the game, after early foul trouble. Hillmon scored 20 points and had seven rebounds.

Leigha Brown led Nebraska with 22 points.

Nebraska played really well in the first half, shooting 14-for-28 from the field and scoring 42 points.

Michigan had 19 offensive rebounds — including three on one possession that resulted in points — and the Wolverines scored 24 second-chance points.

Nebraska had 12 blocks in the game.