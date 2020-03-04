Nebraska women hoping best performance comes during Big Ten Tournament

A promising start to the season for the Nebraska women’s basketball team took a deep dive over the past month, and means the Huskers are the No. 10 seed for the Big Ten Tournament.
Nebraska had a 10-1 nonconference record, and then started the Big Ten season by winning three of its first four games.
But in February, Nebraska (17-12 overall, 7-11 Big Ten) lost six of its eight games. For several weeks Nebraska coach Amy Williams talked about the Huskers trying to keep improving so they would be playing their best during the Big Ten Tournanent, and now that time is here.
After earning a first-round bye, Nebraska plays seventh-seeded Michigan on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in Indianapolis.
The Huskers had had several close losses, and often had at least one thing holding them back, such as getting dominated on rebounds, too many turnovers or a few stretches during games when they went a long time without scoring.
“We know that seven of our 11 conference losses this year have been either overtime or we’ve had leads late or it’s been tied in the last minute of the game and just really some close, close losses that, we feel, prove that we can be competitive,” Williams said. “So we’re going to this tournament motivated to put it all together and play our best basketball down there in Indianapolis.”
All the lessons learned to this point, Williams says, give the Huskers confidence they can win games in the tournament.
“This team has continued to fight and claw,” Williams said. “I think that obviously we hoped for a higher seed than a 10 seed heading into the conference tournament, but something that I think we’re holding onto is the fact that we’ve continued to scratch and claw.
"This team does not feel like we’ve played our best basketball yet, and we just keep pressing and staying locked in and focused and trying to reach that potential at the right time, and I think our kids are still scratching to make that happen, so we feel good about that.”
Five of Nebraska’s seven conference wins came against the teams that finished in the bottom four spots of the league standings. But one of the teams ahead of the Huskers in the league standings that Nebraska did beat was Thursday's opponent, Michigan.
The Huskers beat the Wolverines 74-71 on Jan. 19 in Lincoln. In that game, Nebraska rallied from a 13-point, third-quarter deficit, and made 12 three-pointers.
Nebraska hasn’t played in about one week, since losing to Indiana 81-53 on Feb. 27. That game didn’t help the Huskers’ confidence, after Indiana took control with a 23-4 run to start the fourth quarter in what had been a close game.
“It’s unique to have your bye week fall on the very last game day of the season, so we’ve been using it positively just trying to rest and recover our bodies, and just stay sharp with the skills,” Williams said.
