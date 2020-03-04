Nebraska women hoping best performance comes during Big Ten Tournament

A promising start to the season for the Nebraska women’s basketball team took a deep dive over the past month, and means the Huskers are the No. 10 seed for the Big Ten Tournament.

Nebraska had a 10-1 nonconference record, and then started the Big Ten season by winning three of its first four games.

But in February, Nebraska (17-12 overall, 7-11 Big Ten) lost six of its eight games. For several weeks Nebraska coach Amy Williams talked about the Huskers trying to keep improving so they would be playing their best during the Big Ten Tournanent, and now that time is here.

After earning a first-round bye, Nebraska plays seventh-seeded Michigan on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in Indianapolis.

The Huskers had had several close losses, and often had at least one thing holding them back, such as getting dominated on rebounds, too many turnovers or a few stretches during games when they went a long time without scoring.