Nebraska women have overcome early adversity. Now can they end losing streak to Creighton?

Williams likes how each of the players is finding ways to contribute.

“I’m impressed by that, and excited for what that can mean in the future,” she said.

In her first start as a Husker, transfer forward Bella Cravens tied her career high with 16 rebounds against Illinois.

“We put a big emphasis on (rebounding) because I feel like that’s one of our Achilles' heel,” Cravens said. “I really pride myself on rebounding, and it was kind of just an effort thing. My shots weren’t falling, so I was doing all that I could to contribute.”

Nebraska will have a chance for its best win of the season against Creighton (1-3). The Huskers haven’t beaten the Bluejays in Williams’ first four years, with the Jays winning by 5, 9, 15 and 16 points.

Creighton has four players from the area: Morgan Maly (Crete), Chloe Dworak (Lincoln Christian), Jayme Horan (Millard South) and Payton Brotzki (Platteview), while Brown is Nebraska’s only in-state player.