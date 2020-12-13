Nebraska women have overcome early adversity. Now can they end losing streak to Creighton?

Every team in college basketball knew it would face a significant amount of adversity this season while playing during a pandemic.
The Nebraska women’s basketball team understood that from the start when it didn’t play any games the first nine days of the season due to COVID-19 issues with the program during preseason practice.
Another round of adversity came last week. Makenzie Helms, a reserve guard on a team without many reserve guards, left the team after just two games. She intends to transfer closer to her home in Connecticut.
And starting guard Trinity Brady didn’t play in Nebraska’s conference opener due to an ankle injury suffered in Nebraska’s second game. It’s not known when she’ll be able to return, but she was still using crutches last week.
So with MiCole Cayton and Nailah Dillard already out with injuries, Nebraska was down to eight available players for the game against the Illini.
The Huskers rallied in the fourth quarter to win 78-72. So to start the pandemic season, Nebraska has a 3-0 record going into Monday’s game against Creighton in Omaha. The 5 p.m. contest will be broadcast on NET.
“My overall assessment is that the one thing that we set out to do this offseason and this year was to be handling the curveball, right?” Nebraska coach Amy Williams said. “Just handling adversity and finding ways to have everyone contribute, and I think so far in three games, we’ve done that.
“We’ve certainly identified areas that we need to get better, and we could make life easier on ourselves. There is no way we’ve maxed out or peaked out, but I think every game we’re finding ways and areas to continue to get better, and that’s what we want to do.
Helms' departure likely means more playing time for freshman guards Whitney Brown — a walk-on from Grand Island — and Ruby Porter.
Brown scored five points against Illinois. Freshman forward Annika Stewart scored in double digits in her first two games.
Bourne has picked up where she left off after finishing last season strong. She scored a career-high 21 points against Illinois.
Williams likes how each of the players is finding ways to contribute.
“I’m impressed by that, and excited for what that can mean in the future,” she said.
In her first start as a Husker, transfer forward Bella Cravens tied her career high with 16 rebounds against Illinois.
“We put a big emphasis on (rebounding) because I feel like that’s one of our Achilles' heel,” Cravens said. “I really pride myself on rebounding, and it was kind of just an effort thing. My shots weren’t falling, so I was doing all that I could to contribute.”
Nebraska will have a chance for its best win of the season against Creighton (1-3). The Huskers haven’t beaten the Bluejays in Williams’ first four years, with the Jays winning by 5, 9, 15 and 16 points.
Creighton has four players from the area: Morgan Maly (Crete), Chloe Dworak (Lincoln Christian), Jayme Horan (Millard South) and Payton Brotzki (Platteview), while Brown is Nebraska’s only in-state player.
Maly was the high school player of the year last season while leading Crete to the Class B state championship. She’s coming off her best college game, when she scored a team-high 16 points in just 13 minutes off the bench against Butler. Maly was 5-for-6 from the field and made three three-pointers.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!