Nebraska women have another season-ending injury on already shorthanded roster

Even when Cayton is able to return, coaches will be cautious with her playing too many minutes due to a history of knee injuries.

The Huskers play Indiana at 3 p.m. Sunday. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network. Then Nebraska plays Purdue on Wednesday. With UNL classes not in session, the team will stay in Indiana after Sunday’s game and not make the return trip before playing Purdue.

Nebraska’s nine available players also may be misleading. Guards Trinity Brady and Ruby Porter are each currently injured. Brady injured her ankle in the second game of the season and has been on crutches the past two games. Last week, Ruby Porter hurt her ankle during Nebraska’s 78-62 loss against Creighton. That was Nebraska’s first loss.

So, for the second half against Creighton, the Huskers only had seven available players, and then six when Isabella Bourne fouled out in the fourth quarter.

Now Nebraska may be preparing to go into the busy part of the Big Ten season without being able to use six guards it thought in May would be playing right now.