Nebraska women get commit from 6-foot-5 center
HUSKER WOMEN'S HOOPS

Nebraska women get commit from 6-foot-5 center

Tatiana Popa, a 6-foot-5 center from Parkersburg, West Virginia, announced on social media Saturday evening that she’s committed to play for the Nebraska women’s basketball team.

She’ll be a high school senior this fall and will be part of Nebraska’s 2021 recruiting class. Popa is the fourth commit for Nebraska’s 2021 class.

Her father, Constantin, played college basketball at Miami and is 7-3.

Nebraska women's basketball logo 2014
Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

