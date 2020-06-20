Nebraska women get commit from 6-foot-5 center

-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
Tatiana Popa, a 6-foot-5 center from Parkersburg, West Virginia, announced on social media Saturday evening that she’s committed to play for the Nebraska women’s basketball team.
She’ll be a high school senior this fall and will be part of Nebraska’s 2021 recruiting class. Popa is the fourth commit for Nebraska’s 2021 class.
Her father, Constantin, played college basketball at Miami and is 7-3.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Brent Wagner
Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter
Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.