Nebraska women finish rugged four-game stretch with rematch against Clark, Iowa

During the current four-game stretch for the Nebraska women’s basketball team, losing all four games was possible, even though Nebraska had a great start to its season.
The four games were against Michigan, Iowa, Indiana and Iowa again — with each of those teams making the NCAA Sweet 16 last season and each team having one of the best players in the Big Ten.
Nebraska (13-3, 2-3 Big Ten) started the stretch off with a bang by upsetting No. 8 Michigan. The Huskers lost the next two, against No. 22 Iowa and No. 6 Indiana.
On Sunday, the Huskers will see if they can win the rematch against Iowa to come out of the stretch with a 2-2 record. The game in Iowa City is at 5:10 p.m. on BTN.
Iowa and Nebraska will be playing for the second time in just eight days. Iowa beat Nebraska 95-86 in Lincoln last Sunday in an entertaining, high-scoring game.
Iowa star Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes with 31 points and 12 assists. But Iowa is a complete team and had four players score in double figures.
The big part for Nebraska when playing good Big Ten teams is that the Huskers can’t have one bad quarter, especially on defense, coach Amy Williams said.
“Anybody could look at this stretch of ballgames and know we have this really, really tough stretch here to start Big Ten play,” Williams said on the Huskers Radio Network. “You know it’s going to be tough. But the big thing for us is, are we finding ways to keep getting better? Are we finding ways to keep putting more complete ballgames together?”
After the Iowa game, Nebraska will play five straight games against teams below the Huskers in the Big Ten standings, beginning with Thursday’s home game against last-place Rutgers.
Sunday should be the fourth straight start for Nebraska freshman forward Alexis Markowski. In those three games, she’s averaging 17 points.
Photos: The Husker women meet Iowa in front of a jumping PBA crowd
