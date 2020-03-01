Nebraska women earn first-round bye for Big Ten Tournament

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will head to this week’s Big Ten Tournament as the No. 10 seed, and will play seventh-seeded Michigan in the second round on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Nebraska (17-12 overall, 7-11 Big Ten) earned a first-round bye in the five-day tournament played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

This will be the second time Nebraska and Michigan have played this season, with the Huskers beating Michigan 74-71 on Jan. 19 in Lincoln. In that game, Nebraska rallied from a 13-point, third-quarter deficit, and made 12 three-pointers.

The Nebraska-Michigan winner will play No. 2 seed Northwestern in the quarterfinals on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Michigan and Nebraska each ended the regular season the same way, with a loss against Indiana. The Hoosiers beat Michigan 78-60 on Sunday. Nebraska lost by 28 points against Indiana on Thursday.

Prior to Sunday's loss, Michigan (19-10 overall, 10-8 Big Ten) had won three consecutive games.

Maryland and Northwestern are the regular-season Big Ten co-champions with a 16-2 league record.