Nebraska women earn first-round bye for Big Ten Tournament

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will head to this week’s Big Ten Tournament as the No. 10 seed, and will play seventh-seeded Michigan in the second round on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Nebraska (17-12 overall, 7-11 Big Ten) earned a first-round bye in the five-day tournament played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
This will be the second time Nebraska and Michigan have played this season, with the Huskers beating Michigan 74-71 on Jan. 19 in Lincoln. In that game, Nebraska rallied from a 13-point, third-quarter deficit, and made 12 three-pointers.
The Nebraska-Michigan winner will play No. 2 seed Northwestern in the quarterfinals on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Michigan and Nebraska each ended the regular season the same way, with a loss against Indiana. The Hoosiers beat Michigan 78-60 on Sunday. Nebraska lost by 28 points against Indiana on Thursday.
Prior to Sunday's loss, Michigan (19-10 overall, 10-8 Big Ten) had won three consecutive games.
Maryland and Northwestern are the regular-season Big Ten co-champions with a 16-2 league record.
Maryland is the No. 1 seed for this year’s tournament after securing a share of the Big Ten championship on Sunday with a 99-44 win against Minnesota. Maryland is the best program in the Big Ten, with five Big Ten titles and three conference tournament championships during its six years in the league.
Northwestern earned a share of its second Big Ten title, and first since 1990.
-- Brent C. Wagner