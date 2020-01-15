Nebraska women continue difficult travel stretch with return to East Coast

There is never going to be a perfect — or even ideal — schedule handed out to the teams playing Big Ten women's basketball.

The conference office has to schedule 18 games for each of the 14 league teams. They also have to schedule around the 14 men’s basketball teams that play in the same arenas. And the league wants to get as many games on TV as it can.

As a result, each team will end up with a few bad situations during the conference season, and the Nebraska women are in one of those stretches right now, with the Huskers having to make their two longest road trips of the regular season over a five-day span.

That stretch started when Nebraska played Rutgers on Sunday (a 69-65 loss) in Piscataway, New Jersey, and continues when the Huskers play Maryland on Thursday in College Park, Maryland. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network at 7 p.m.