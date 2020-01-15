Nebraska women continue difficult travel stretch with return to East Coast

There is never going to be a perfect — or even ideal — schedule handed out to the teams playing Big Ten women's basketball.
The conference office has to schedule 18 games for each of the 14 league teams. They also have to schedule around the 14 men’s basketball teams that play in the same arenas. And the league wants to get as many games on TV as it can.
As a result, each team will end up with a few bad situations during the conference season, and the Nebraska women are in one of those stretches right now, with the Huskers having to make their two longest road trips of the regular season over a five-day span.
That stretch started when Nebraska played Rutgers on Sunday (a 69-65 loss) in Piscataway, New Jersey, and continues when the Huskers play Maryland on Thursday in College Park, Maryland. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network at 7 p.m.
“It’s something where everybody in the league could take a peek at their schedule and find a section or segment where they could kind of crinkle their nose to this or that,” said Nebraska coach Amy Williams. “It all balances out in the end. You have to play those games sometime, and so right now we’re just going to go with it.”
You have free articles remaining.
The Huskers might have considered staying on the East Coast after playing Rutgers if not for the second semester at UNL beginning this week. The travel is made easier because the team travels by charter airplane to most road games, and usually is back in Lincoln just a few hours after the game ends.
And the schedule won’t let up just yet. Nebraska plays again on Sunday — hosting Michigan — to give the Huskers three games in eight days.
Maryland hasn’t started this season as well as it has in recent years, but is still one of the top teams in the Big Ten. After losing road games against Northwestern and Iowa, the 20th-ranked Terrapins (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) crushed Michigan 77-49 in its last game.
Maryland has five starters back from last season, when the Terps won the Big Ten regular-season title and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
“We can look at it as a really tough test, or we can look at it as an incredible great opportunity,” said Williams of playing Maryland.
Nebraska has never beaten Maryland in women’s basketball, losing all 11 games. That includes an 89-63 loss last season when Maryland went on a 20-0 run in the second half.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.