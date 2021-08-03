Nebraska women announce matchup for Big Ten/ACC Challenge

The Nebraska women's basketball team will play Wake Forest for the first time in school history when the Huskers travel to Winston-Salem, North Carolina,, to play the Demon Deacons in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Dec. 1.
The announcement was made by the Big Ten and Atlantic Coast Conference on Tuesday. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented competition in the Challenge between the two tradition-rich conferences last season.
Wake Forest had a 12-13 record last season after losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Nebraska had a 13-13 record last season.
The Huskers haven't yet announced any other games for the 2021-22 season.