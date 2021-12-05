Nebraska was once the runner-up for Jaz Shelley, two years later she’s the Huskers’ leading scorer

The first time Jaz Shelley chose a college women’s basketball team Nebraska was the runner-up.
But the second time, when Shelley set out to transfer and make her next choice, the Huskers were the team to beat.
After transferring from Oregon to Nebraska this past summer, the 5-foot-9 point guard has made a big impact for the Huskers, who with an 8-0 record are off to their best start 12 years.
Nebraska is one of 15 teams in NCAA Division I that is still undefeated. The Huskers will briefly dip their toes into Big Ten play on Monday with a game at Minnesota, before returning to nonconference play next weekend.
Shelley leads the Huskers with 15 points per game and is one of the best three-point shooters in the nation with 27 makes on just 45 attempts (60%).
She’s a great shooter, but there is a lot more to her game. She leads Nebraska in points, assists, steals and blocked shots. She ranks second in rebounds.
Shelley made a recruiting trip to Nebraska when she was in high school. She also visited Oregon and Oregon State before choosing Oregon.
But after two seasons with the Ducks, she decided to transfer.
“There were a lot of reasons,” Shelley said of leaving Oregon. “We had a lot of people leave, including some of my best friends. And we also had two coaches leave, and they were the ones that recruited me and I was the closest with and had built that relationship with. It was kind of a start over. They brought in a whole new group, and I didn’t feel like it was best for me.”
Last season Shelley started 11 games for an Oregon team that reached the third round of the NCAA Tournament. She averaged four points per game that season.
Being a long way from her home in Moe, Australia, Shelley was looking for a family environment and a place she felt really supported.
“I went into the portal having my options open, but I always knew in the back of my mind that I was going to end up at Nebraska because I had very good relationships with the coaches and my best friend (Nebraska forward Isabelle Bourne) is here,” Shelley said. “It was definitely a no-brainer after that.”
In April, Shelley’s decision came down to coming to play at Nebraska or returning home to Australia to play professional basketball. She had also thought about transferring to Iowa State.
“I still want to get my degree,” said Shelley, who is studying advertising and public relations with a minor in psychology. “I can (get a degree) back home, but they don’t have anything like you do in America with scholarships. And they don’t have anywhere near the resources that American colleges have. I wanted to utilize that. And hopefully, I can always go back home when I would like.”
Both of Shelley’s parents played professional basketball in Australia.
Growing up Shelley heard about college basketball in the United States, but didn’t really know what that meant. But then her older brother, Luke, played at NCAA Division II Kentucky Wesleyan. And now she has a younger brother, Austin, playing at West Texas A&M.
Luke enjoyed his experience in the U.S, and then Shelley wanted to do the same thing.
Bourne, Nebraska’s second-leading scorer at 11.1 points per game, and Shelley had been playing with and against each other since Shelley was 11 years old.
The cities they’re from are about six hours apart, but they lived together for a while when they were on the same academy team.
Shelley is the second player on Nebraska’s roster who turned down the Huskers once in recruiting but picked Nebraska the second time. During high school, Husker guard MiCole Cayton was committed to Nebraska, before switching to California following a coaching change. But four years later she transferred to Nebraska.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.