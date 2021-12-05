Nebraska was once the runner-up for Jaz Shelley, two years later she’s the Huskers’ leading scorer

The first time Jaz Shelley chose a college women’s basketball team Nebraska was the runner-up.

But the second time, when Shelley set out to transfer and make her next choice, the Huskers were the team to beat.

After transferring from Oregon to Nebraska this past summer, the 5-foot-9 point guard has made a big impact for the Huskers, who with an 8-0 record are off to their best start 12 years.

Nebraska is one of 15 teams in NCAA Division I that is still undefeated. The Huskers will briefly dip their toes into Big Ten play on Monday with a game at Minnesota, before returning to nonconference play next weekend.

Shelley leads the Huskers with 15 points per game and is one of the best three-point shooters in the nation with 27 makes on just 45 attempts (60%).

She’s a great shooter, but there is a lot more to her game. She leads Nebraska in points, assists, steals and blocked shots. She ranks second in rebounds.

Shelley made a recruiting trip to Nebraska when she was in high school. She also visited Oregon and Oregon State before choosing Oregon.

But after two seasons with the Ducks, she decided to transfer.