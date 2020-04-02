Nebraska leading scorer Leigha Brown plans to transfer

The 6-foot-1 guard led the Huskers in scoring with 14.4 points per game, while adding 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Brown finished 10th in the Big Ten in scoring, and was the only nonstarter to rank among the top 25 scorers in the conference.

She also led the Huskers in free throws made (116) and attempted (152) while shooting 76.3% at the line. Brown was the first Husker guard to make 100 free throws in a season since 2013 WNBA first-round draft pick Lindsey Moore in 2012-13.

Brown wasn't a starter, but still averaged 25.9 minutes per game, which ranked fourth on the team. Williams often commented how Brown embraced the "beast off the bench" role she had on the team. She often came in the game when the opponent's starters were getting tired, and made a run of points for the Huskers.

Most of Nebraska's players returned home last month after UNL transitioned to online instruction due to the worldwide health crisis. Brown had gone home to Auburn, Indiana.

“Leigha has spent the past couple weeks home with her family during this truly unique and unprecedented time in the world,” said Williams to the Journal Star. “She indicated to us that she would like to find somewhere closer to home to continue her career. We wish her the best moving forward.”