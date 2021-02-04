Nebraska goes cold after taking late lead as Cash, Penn State sprint to home win

Penn State senior forward Johnasia Cash scored 27 points and had 19 rebounds to lead the Nittany Lions to an 85-74 women's basketball victory against Nebraska on Thursday in State College, Pennsylvania.
The win was Penn State’s first in a Big Ten home game this season. The Nittany Lions improved to 7-7 overall and 4-6 in the league.
It was a brutal finish to the game for Nebraska, which led 71-68 with 3 minutes, 39 seconds remaining after a three-pointer by Isabelle Bourne. But Penn State went on an 11-0 run in 1:42 to retake the lead and finish off the Huskers.
Penn State ended the game on a 17-3 run. After taking the lead, Nebraska went about three minutes without scoring.
Nebraska’s defense has been the reason it won several close games this season, but the defense cost the Huskers this time and led to a disappointing loss.
Penn State’s 85 points were a season-high for Nebraska’s opponent.
“Overall 74 points needs to be enough for us to win ballgames, so very clearly the defensive effort that we had tonight was not good enough to win in this league,” said Nebraska coach Amy Williams on the Husker Sports Network.
Penn State outscored the Huskers by 22 points on free throws. Penn State was 26-for-32, and Nebraska 4-for-12.
Penn State outrebounded the Huskers 50-41 and scored 20 second-chance points.
Kate Cain led the Huskers (9-6, 7-5 Big Ten) with 21 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots.
Ashley Scoggin added 11 points with three three-pointers, and Sam Haiby scored 10 for Nebraska. Whitney Brown also made three three-pointers. The Huskers made a season-high 10 threes.
Penn State led 44-40 at halftime. Nebraska went on a 12-0 run in the third quarter over about three minutes to take its first lead since the opening minutes of the game.
Cash didn’t start the game for Penn State but went right to work when she entered the game, including scoring eight straight points. Cash started for parts of three seasons at SMU before transferring to Penn State.
“(Cash is) just is a very talented player that has a lot of different weapons offensively,” Williams said.
Bourne returned after missing four games with an ankle injury. She entered the game five minutes into the first quarter and finished with nine points and nine rebounds.
“It feels good to have Issie back,” Williams said. “She has a presence about her and she does a lot of things the right way.”
Nebraska’s next game is scheduled for Sunday at Rutgers. But there’s concern that game could be postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Rutgers program that have stretched several weeks.
Rutgers game against Indiana on Thursday was postponed due to COVID-19 problems with the Scarlet Knights’ program. Rutgers hadn’t played since Jan. 3 (against Nebraska) with eight straight postponed games.
