Nebraska goes cold after taking late lead as Cash, Penn State sprint to home win

Penn State outrebounded the Huskers 50-41 and scored 20 second-chance points.

Kate Cain led the Huskers (9-6, 7-5 Big Ten) with 21 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots.

Ashley Scoggin added 11 points with three three-pointers, and Sam Haiby scored 10 for Nebraska. Whitney Brown also made three three-pointers. The Huskers made a season-high 10 threes.

Penn State led 44-40 at halftime. Nebraska went on a 12-0 run in the third quarter over about three minutes to take its first lead since the opening minutes of the game.

Cash didn’t start the game for Penn State but went right to work when she entered the game, including scoring eight straight points. Cash started for parts of three seasons at SMU before transferring to Penn State.

“(Cash is) just is a very talented player that has a lot of different weapons offensively,” Williams said.

Bourne returned after missing four games with an ankle injury. She entered the game five minutes into the first quarter and finished with nine points and nine rebounds.

“It feels good to have Issie back,” Williams said. “She has a presence about her and she does a lot of things the right way.”