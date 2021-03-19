Nebraska dominates second half to win in WNIT

The Nebraska women’s basketball team started the second half with a 13-0 run en route to a 72-46 win against Tennessee-Martin in the first round of the WNIT on Friday in Collierville, Tennessee.

The Huskers (13-12) outscored UT Martin 45-22 in the second half.

Nebraska advances to the second round and will play the Colorado-Louisiana winner at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Isabelle Bourne and Ashley Scoggin led Nebraska with 13 points apiece. Chelsey Perry led UT Martin with 20 points, but was held mostly in check after a strong start to the game.

UT Martin led to start the game 12-6, with Perry scoring 10 of the 12.

Nebraska cut into the Skyhawks’ lead, and took its first lead, 20-19, on a basket by Scoggin.

UT Martin had a small roster for the game, after five players entered the NCAA transfer portal recently and didn’t play, including a starter who averaged 12 points per game.

Check back for updates to this story.

