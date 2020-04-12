Nebraska coaches still working to replenish women's basketball roster

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The teams that the Nebraska women’s basketball team will play next season aren’t completely shutting down right now despite restrictions for players and coaches because of the virus pandemic, so the Huskers aren't either.

Nebraska played its last game on March 5. Head coach Amy Williams was gearing up for a stretch of recruiting visits before the NCAA suspended off-campus recruiting.

“Right before I was getting ready to do a stretch of three straight home visits we got the word that all of the recruiting had been shut down,” Williams said.

But Nebraska has still been able to have some success in recruiting in the past few weeks to help replenish the roster, and that’s been critical after its roster at one point dipped to just six returning players and three freshmen due to graduation and players leaving the program.

The Huskers had four seniors this season with Hannah Whitish, Nicea Eliely, Grace Mitchell and Kristian Hudson.

And since last season, Nebraska has had three players make plans to transfer, including two starters. Leigha Brown is going to Michigan, Kayla Mershon to Minnesota and Ashtyn Veerbeek to Dordt, an NAIA program in her hometown of Sioux Center, Iowa.