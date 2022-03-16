Nebraska coaches gambled that they might play Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament — and hit the ground running

After the brackets are revealed for the NCAA Tournament, the countdown begins for a team’s first game in the event.

With that in mind, the assistant coaches for the Nebraska women’s team used some time last week — when the team didn’t have any games — to start watching some of the teams the Huskers might be matched up against in the tournament.

With the stakes high, and an opponent you haven't played most likely coming, you’ll take any extra preparation time you can get.

But then there’s also this about college coaches.

“When you have (more than) 10 days between your conference tournament and your NCAA Tournament, us coaches, we just look for things to fill our time with,” Nebraska coach Amy Williams said.

The Huskers will play Gonzaga at 2:30 p.m. on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky, in what is expected to be a close game between the No. 8 seed Huskers and No. 9 Bulldogs.

And even though Nebraska hasn’t played Gonzaga in more than 20 years, when that matchup flashed on the TV screen on Sunday evening, Nebraska assistant coach Tom Goehle was ready.

Last week, Goehle, assistant coach Tandem Mays and video coordinator Logan Seiser chose six teams there was a chance Nebraska could play. They each took two teams.

Goehle worked on Gonzaga and Washington State. The other teams were Florida State, Missouri State, Missouri and Dayton.

“We could have been 0-for-6, but we thought, ‘Hey, there is a good chance that one of those is going to be the one that we’re going to play,'” said Goehle, who has been with Williams all six seasons at Nebraska.

Goehle had already watched three of Gonzaga’s games from this season before the selection show.

“When I saw their name I’m like, ‘OK, I’m ready. We’re ready,’” Goehle said. “I kind of have an idea of what direction we’re going to take for practices. It gave you a little more comfort. It’s not like, ‘Oh, I’ve never seen them before.’”

Goehle was ready to give Williams and the team his first impression.

“They just crash the boards,” Goehle said. “They’re a fantastic rebounding team. And they love the high-low game. And they set all kind of ball screens.”

The Bulldogs average 10 more rebounds per game than their opponent.

“It’s one and done with Gonzaga,” Goehle said.

Gonzaga (26-6) is an experienced and balanced team, with five players each averaging between nine and 11 points.

“What they do, they do it very well,” Goehle said. “Yes, they can run in transition. But if they don’t get anything in transition their execution is excellent in the half-court. They just execute their sets extremely well.”

Melody Kempton — a 6-foot-1 senior forward who grew up raising pigs in Post Falls, Idaho — leads the team with 10.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. She shoots 54% from the field, mostly near the basket.

Gonzaga got the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by beating No. 15 BYU 71-59 in the championship game of the West Coast Conference Tournament. It was the first time Gonzaga beat a ranked team since 2019.

“(Gonzaga) had lost twice to BYU during the regular season, and they had kids step up and hit big shots,” Goehle said. “They just took advantage of the different way that BYU was guarding them and their actions, and they were able to knock down the shots when they had the advantage. Sometimes your scheme is there against a team, and it’s just a matter of will you make the shots that you scheme for.”

Gonzaga has won five straight games, each by double digits, heading into the tournament.

During practice on Wednesday, Nebraska did a lot of preparing for Gonzaga. That will continue when the Huskers practice in Louisville on Thursday.

“Our kids are sharp,” Goehle said. “They pick up things quickly. And they’re able to retain a fair amount of information. Ultimately you want to get to point where you’re not thinking, you’re just playing and talking on both ends.”

