Nebraska breaks out in third quarter, snaps 4-game skid

Sophomore guard Leigha Brown scored 20 points to lead the Nebraska women’s basketball team to a 75-58 win against Penn State on Thursday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska ended a four-game losing streak and improved to 6-8 in Big Ten play. Last-place Penn State has lost 10 straight games.

Ashtyn Veerbeek added 12 points, and Isabelle Bourne scored 11.

Nebraska only led 32-31 at halftime. Nebraska’s offense wasn’t very good for long stretches of the first half. The Huskers made just 10 of 29 shots from the field in the first half, but got some help by making 9 of 10 free throws.

But there was a major change in the third quarter. Nebraska made nine straight field goals during a stretch early in the third quarter, going from a one-point lead to a 13-point lead.

And suddenly everyone on the roster was scoring. Kate Cain scored inside, Veerbeek made a move and got a basket, Makenzie Helms drove to the hoop, Nicea Eliley and Bourne hit jump shots and Brown made a three-pointer.

Nebraska outscored Penn State 26-12 in the third quarter.

Nebraska made six three-pointers, and was 15-for-17 on free throws.