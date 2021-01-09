“My dad has always said, ‘Be a rebounding guard'": Sam Haiby up to coaches' rebounding challenge

Before the season began, Nebraska women’s basketball coach Amy Williams challenged junior guard Sam Haiby to be one of the team’s best rebounders.

At 5-foot-9, Haiby is one of the smaller players on the team, but the guard from Moorhead, Minnesota, accepted the challenge anyway. Guards can be good rebounders, too.

“My dad has always said, ‘Be a rebounding guard,’ so when Coach said that, I knew in the back of my head that’s something I can improve on to help the team,” Haiby said. “So when she told me that, I took that to heart and really have come out strong in that category this year.”

Haiby has been right there as Nebraska’s leading or second-leading rebounder this season. She ranks second on the team with an average of 7.3 rebounds per game. That’s one of the areas she’s made a big jump in after averaging 4.2 rebounds last season when she was also a starter.

How does Haiby think you can become a better rebounder?

“It’s definitely just a heart thing,” Haiby said. “You got to want the ball, I guess. Just staying active and moving on the floor. Offensively, get them out of position and be able to get those extra plays when needed. And definitely just crashing hard and wanting the ball.”