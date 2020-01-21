Multi-threat Whitish fun to watch — and an important piece — for Nebraska women's basketball team

Hannah Whitish was the last player to step into the locker room after the Nebraska women’s basketball team rallied for an impressive three-point win against Michigan on Sunday.
Whitish had to stay on the court for a TV interview. When she made it to the locker room, coach Amy Williams got all the players to clap for Whitish, and the senior bounced into the room with a big smile.
It was another game that showed when Whitish has a great game, the Huskers are a lot better team.
For Whitish, it was an awesome feeling going into that locker room. Nebraska had outscored Michigan 42-22 during a 16-minute stretch of the second half.
“I was so proud of this team,” Whitish said. “A year ago I don’t think we would have won that game, being down 13. It just shows that growth that we’ve had, and it gets me really excited for what’s to come these last couple of months of the season.”
Whitish tied her season-high with 20 points Sunday, and splashed in six three-pointers on just eight attempts. And she added five assists without a single turnover.
It's games like that when Whitish is really fun to watch, both for her shooting and perfect lob passes inside to Kate Cain for easy baskets.
Whitish has had plenty of games like that in her four years as a starter.
Whitish is one point away from being in the top 20 on Nebraska’s career scoring list. She enters Wednesday’s game against Purdue ranked 21st with 1,132 points.
You have free articles remaining.
But Whitish is more versatile than that. Earlier this season, she became the first Husker in program history to hit the combined career milestones of 1,000 points, 400 assists and 200 three-pointers.
Whitish is the only current Husker who has earned all-conference honors after taking second-team honors as a sophomore.
Williams says it’s all the ways that Whitish can affect a game that make her fun to watch.
“You have a kid that is a 1,000-point scorer, can shoot the three and is one of the best three-point shooters in our program’s history, but also has all of the assists that she has,” Williams said. “And to be an unselfish player that is not really out to 'get mine,' but yet still can be very aggressive and dangerous offensively, it’s pretty fun to watch.”
Whitish leads Nebraska with 68 assists this season, and those passes are her favorite part of the sport.
“I like assists a lot,” Whitish said. “I don’t know, because it’s not exactly like you’re scoring the ball, but you still have a part in somebody else scoring and giving those other people opportunities.”
Nebraska’s success during the Big Ten season will be critical to whether the Huskers (14-4, 4-3 Big Ten) can make a return to the NCAA Tournament, and Whitish has played well during the conference season.
Her average of 3.1 made three-pointers per conference game is No. 1 in the league, and Whitish is No. 8 in three-point shooting percentage (41%). She also ranks 27th in scoring (11.7 ppg).
While Whitish sometimes follows up a game where she scored a lot with a game where she only scores a few points, Williams said Whitish is having an impact every game, like during an overtime win against Missouri when Whitish had four steals and took two charges.
“That’s the kind of thing that senior point guards do is they find ways to have an impact on the game, and I think she’s done that all year long,” Williams said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.