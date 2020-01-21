Multi-threat Whitish fun to watch — and an important piece — for Nebraska women's basketball team

Whitish has had plenty of games like that in her four years as a starter.

Whitish is one point away from being in the top 20 on Nebraska’s career scoring list. She enters Wednesday’s game against Purdue ranked 21st with 1,132 points.

But Whitish is more versatile than that. Earlier this season, she became the first Husker in program history to hit the combined career milestones of 1,000 points, 400 assists and 200 three-pointers.

Whitish is the only current Husker who has earned all-conference honors after taking second-team honors as a sophomore.

Williams says it’s all the ways that Whitish can affect a game that make her fun to watch.

“You have a kid that is a 1,000-point scorer, can shoot the three and is one of the best three-point shooters in our program’s history, but also has all of the assists that she has,” Williams said. “And to be an unselfish player that is not really out to 'get mine,' but yet still can be very aggressive and dangerous offensively, it’s pretty fun to watch.”

Whitish leads Nebraska with 68 assists this season, and those passes are her favorite part of the sport.