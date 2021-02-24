Minnesota dominates at finish to overcome Nebraska women

And Nebraska’s two freshmen from Minneapolis each made big shots. Annika Stewart scored 13 points and was 3-for-4 on threes. Kendall Coley had a season-high six points, making both threes she attempted.

Nebraska shot well at times, shooting 9-for-19 on three-point attempts and 12-of-14 on free throws in the game.

But the Gophers outscored the Huskers 12-0 on second-chance points and 18-6 on points off turnovers. And the Huskers also had a stretch of about four minutes without scoring in the first quarter.

“I’m disappointed,” said Nebraska coach Amy Williams on the Husker Sports Network. “We did not do some of the things that we need to be great at in order to come away with wins. The one that really sticks out like a sore thumb for me is points in the paint, obviously, and second-chance points. We knew rebounding was going to be very critical in this ballgame and we gave up 11 offensive rebounds.”

The Gophers got 38 points combined from their forwards and center, while Nebraska got just 11 combined points from its main inside players, Kate Cain and Isabelle Bourne.

“That inside-outside attack that we really need to have the balance scoring that we’re looking for just wasn’t there,” Williams said.