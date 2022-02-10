Mikesell's hot shooting leads No. 21 Ohio State past Nebraska women

Taylor Mikesell scored 21 points and made five three-pointers to lead No. 21 Ohio State to an 80-70 win against the Nebraska women’s basketball team on Thursday in Columbus, Ohio.

Mikesell, one of the top three-point shooters in the nation, was 5-for-8 from beyond the arc.

Ohio State (18-4, 10-3 Big Ten) has now won nine of its last 10 games, including wins against Iowa and Maryland.

Nebraska has a 1-4 record against ranked teams.

The Huskers really struggled on offense, committing 16 turnovers and shooting just 25-for-74 from the field.

Nebraska did make 14 of 15 free throws.

Freshman forward Alexis Markowski led Nebraska with 23 points and 15 rebounds. Jaz Shelley added 14 points and Isabella Bourne had 12. Allison Weidner scored eight points with a season-best two three-pointers.

After Nebraska led 22-19 after the first quarter, Ohio State outscored the Huskers 61-48 over the final three quarters.

Nebraska actually led by eight points in the second quarter. But then the Huskers went more than five minutes without a field goal.

In the second quarter, Nebraska did OK against Ohio State’s full-court defense, but couldn’t hit shots after settling into its offense. The Huskers were just 2-for-15 shooting in the second quarter, allowing Ohio State to go on a 15-2 surge and regain the lead.

Ohio State led 36-31 at halftime.

Nebraska was hurt in the first half when Markowski got in foul trouble. She had three fouls in the first half and played just seven minutes in the half.

After just one day off, Nebraska will play at Illinois on Saturday in a makeup game from a postponed game in January.

— Brent C. Wagner

