 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

Mikesell's hot shooting leads No. 21 Ohio State past Nebraska women

  • Updated
  • 0

Taylor Mikesell scored 21 points and made five three-pointers to lead No. 21 Ohio State to an 80-70 win against the Nebraska women’s basketball team on Thursday in Columbus, Ohio.

Mikesell, one of the top three-point shooters in the nation, was 5-for-8 from beyond the arc.

Ohio State (18-4, 10-3 Big Ten) has now won nine of its last 10 games, including wins against Iowa and Maryland.

Nebraska has a 1-4 record against ranked teams.

The Huskers really struggled on offense, committing 16 turnovers and shooting just 25-for-74 from the field.

Nebraska did make 14 of 15 free throws.

Freshman forward Alexis Markowski led Nebraska with 23 points and 15 rebounds. Jaz Shelley added 14 points and Isabella Bourne had 12. Allison Weidner scored eight points with a season-best two three-pointers.

After Nebraska led 22-19 after the first quarter, Ohio State outscored the Huskers 61-48 over the final three quarters.

People are also reading…

Nebraska actually led by eight points in the second quarter. But then the Huskers went more than five minutes without a field goal.

In the second quarter, Nebraska did OK against Ohio State’s full-court defense, but couldn’t hit shots after settling into its offense. The Huskers were just 2-for-15 shooting in the second quarter, allowing Ohio State to go on a 15-2 surge and regain the lead.

Ohio State led 36-31 at halftime.

Nebraska was hurt in the first half when Markowski got in foul trouble. She had three fouls in the first half and played just seven minutes in the half.

After just one day off, Nebraska will play at Illinois on Saturday in a makeup game from a postponed game in January.

— Brent C. Wagner

Check back for updates to this story.

From Class D-2 to facing Caitlin Clark, Allison Weidner has come a long way in a short time
Markowski earns sixth Big Ten freshman of the week nod
Nebraska women's basketball logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic fashion is more than meets the eye

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News