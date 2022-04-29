Mi'Cole Cayton stays in Big Ten for super-senior season

Former Nebraska women’s basketball player Mi’Cole Cayton will stay in the Big Ten Conference to play her super-senior season for Minnesota, the Gophers announced on Friday.

Cayton put her name in the NCAA transfer portal database about one month ago. Cayton played in 26 games this season, and played 16 minutes in the final game of the season in the NCAA Tournament. She averaged 2.4 points per game, made 13 three-pointers and had 13 steals.

There should be a good opportunity for Cayton to play at Minnesota, with the Gophers losing several players from last season.

