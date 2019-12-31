Nebraska women's basketball team suffers gut-wrenching loss at Michigan State

Nebraska led by 10 points early in the third quarter, but then Michigan State got back into the game in the second half when Nebraska didn’t do a good enough job of getting defensive rebounds.

For the game the Spartans got 22 offensive rebounds, and scored 22 second-chance points.

Still, Nebraska had a chance to escape with the win before Michigan State caught a major break when Nebraska fouled with 2 seconds left.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Prior to that Michigan State hadn’t played well in the final 60 seconds of regulation, missing a layup and two other field goals. But Nebraska missed its chances to close the door by missing two free throws in the final 35 seconds of regulation.

For the game Nebraska missed 10 free throws, going 16 for 26.

Michigan State getting so many second and third chances on offense due to offensive rebounds also kept taking away chances for Nebraska to score. Michigan State had six more field attempts in the fourth quarter than Nebraska.

Overall Michigan State out rebounded the Huskers 53-35.