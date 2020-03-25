You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Mershon plans to leave Nebraska women's basketball program
View Comments
topical

Mershon plans to leave Nebraska women's basketball program

{{featured_button_text}}
NU vs. Creighton women's basketball, 11.24

Nebraska’s Kayla Mershon (44) guards Creighton's Temi Carda Sunday during a women's hoops game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Nebraska women’s basketball player Kayla Mershon plans to transfer and continue her playing career with the Minnesota Gophers, she announced on social media on Tuesday.

Mershon put her name in the NCAA transfer portal about two weeks ago. She played high school basketball in the Minneapolis area for Minnetonka High School.

Mershon was a sophomore this season for the Huskers. The 6-foot-3 forward played in all 60 games over two seasons at Nebraska.

This season, she averaged about 12 minutes per game, and started one game. Mershon had averages of 1.6 points and 2.5 rebounds per game this season. She had a career-high nine rebounds during an overtime loss against Ohio State.

-- Brent C. Wagner

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News