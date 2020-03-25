Mershon plans to leave Nebraska women's basketball program

Nebraska women’s basketball player Kayla Mershon plans to transfer and continue her playing career with the Minnesota Gophers, she announced on social media on Tuesday.

Mershon put her name in the NCAA transfer portal about two weeks ago. She played high school basketball in the Minneapolis area for Minnetonka High School.

Mershon was a sophomore this season for the Huskers. The 6-foot-3 forward played in all 60 games over two seasons at Nebraska.

This season, she averaged about 12 minutes per game, and started one game. Mershon had averages of 1.6 points and 2.5 rebounds per game this season. She had a career-high nine rebounds during an overtime loss against Ohio State.

-- Brent C. Wagner

