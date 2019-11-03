#1 MAKENZIE HELMS
G, 5-8, Fr.
The East Haven native was the Connecticut high school player of the year last season after averaging 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists. She was limited during the summer while recovering from offseason surgery.
Q&A: Favorite vacation? Italy with my family, because we’re Italian.
#2 TRINITY BRADY
G, 5-11, Fr.
She’s from Indianapolis, but played her final high school season for Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee. That team finished the season ranked No. 18 in the final USA Today Super 25 rankings with a 22-3 record. Brady was ranked as the No. 106 player overall in the 2019 class by Prospects Nation.
Q&A: Favorite thing to do away from basketball? Bake cake or brownies.
#3 HANNAH WHITISH
G, 5-9, Sr.
The Barneveld, Wisconsin, native led Nebraska in scoring (10.1 per game) and assists (128) last season and was second in steals (30). She already ranks No. 3 in program history in three-pointers with 195.
Q&A: What was your favorite TV show as a kid? "Rugrats."
#4 SAM HAIBY
G, 5-9, So.
The Moorhead, Minnesota, native was really good off the bench while playing in all 30 games last season. She scored in double figures 15 times, including each of the final four games.
Q&A: When you're not competing what do you like to do? I like to go snowboarding. I also enjoy playing hockey and I am a certified Scuba diver.
#5 NICEA ELIELY
G, 6-1, Sr.
The three-year starter from Colorado Springs, Colorado, is one of the Huskers’ best defensive players, and has set a goal to make the Big Ten all-defensive team this season.
Q&A: When you're not competing, what do you like to do? I like to play video games.
#11 KRISTIAN HUDSON
G, 5-5, Sr.
The graduate transfer from Florida International appeared in seven games with one start for Nebraska last season before undergoing season-ending foot surgery in December. She was granted a medical redshirt and has had a good offseason of recovery and practice. During her final season at Florida International. Hudson averaged 14.5 points per game.
Q&A: What are the greatest sources of inspiration in your life? Books.
#13 ASHTYN VEERBEEK
F, 6-2, So.
The Sioux Center, Iowa, native was a valuable contributor off the bench for the Huskers last season. She averaged 6.9 points while ranking second on the team with 5.5 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game.
Q&A: What is your favorite professional team? LeBron's team.
#14 GRACE MITCHELL
G/F, 6-2, Sr.
The Wellington, Kansas, native has played 84 games over three seasons with two starts. Her career high for points is 10, and six for rebounds.
Q&A: When you're not competing, what do you like to do? I love to cook in my free time.
#31, KATE CAIN
C, 6-5, Jr.
The Middleton, New York, native looks ready to have a better junior season, after seeing her production drop from her freshman season. Her career high for points is 22, for rebounds 20 and for blocked shots 11.
Q&A: What is the best thing about Nebraska? The fan base and our team.
#32 LEIGHA BROWN
F, 6-1, So.
Going into her first season there were people who thought Brown may have been a recruiting steal for Nebraska, and it sure looked that way at times. Brown worked her way into Nebraska’s starting lineup for the final six games of her freshman season, and scored a season-high 30 points in a win against Purdue.
Q&A: What is your favorite professional team? Los Angeles Sparks.
#33 TAYLOR KISSINGER
G/F, 6-1, Jr.
The Minden native ranked No. 4 nationally and led the Big Ten by making 45.6% on three-pointers last season. She’s already made 112 career three-pointers and should make the top-10 list for career three-pointers this season.
Q&A: What are your pregame rituals? Getting nervous.
#34 ISABELLE BOURNE
F, 6-2, Fr.
One of the best young players in Australia, Bourne joined the Huskers in August after helping the Australian national team to a silver medal at FIBA under-19 World Cup. Bourne chose Nebraska over Marquette, Arizona State and Utah.
Q&A: Favorite TV show? "The Office."
#44 KAYLA MERSHON
F, 6-3, So.
The Chanhassen, Minnesota, native earned her way into the starting lineup for the final 14 games of the season, after coming off the bench in her first 16 games as a true freshman. A solid defender and player who rarely turns the ball over, Mershon averaged 3.2 points and 3.0 rebounds.
Q&A: When you're not competing what do you like to do? I like to watch Netflix, color, eat and hang out with my friends. I also love to go fishing. I have also been bear hunting.