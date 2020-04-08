Maurtice Ivy set to join 2020 Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame class

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Maurtice Ivy, who had a pioneerlike influence in Husker women's basketball, will be inducted into the 2020 Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame, the school announced Wednesday.

Ivy is the fourth announced member in the class, joining Terry Pettit (volleyball), Jordan Larson (volleyball) and Amanda Burgoyne (bowling). Two more student-athlete inductees will be named at a later date.

Ivy was the 1988 Big Eight player of the year, serving as a catalyst on the first Husker team to reach the NCAA women's tournament and first to win a regular-season conference championship.

Ivy also was the first player in program history to reach 2,000 career points, and the program's first three-time all-conference honoree. Her No. 30 jersey was retired in 2011.

An Omaha Central graduate, Ivy ended her career as NU's all-time leader in points (2,131) and points per game (19.2). She currently ranks second on the school charts in in field goals made (847), third in free throws made (431), seventh in blocked shots (104) and eighth in rebounds (778).

Her career included a 46-point game against Illinois during the 1986-87 season.

