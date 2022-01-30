 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Markowski, Weidner lead Husker women past Purdue at PBA

Alexis Markowski scored 23 points to help lead the Nebraska women’s basketball team to an 81-66 win against Purdue on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska’s two top scorers were two freshmen who grew up in the area — Markowski from Lincoln and Allison Weidner from Humphrey (14 points in just 17 minutes).

Nebraska shot 55 % on three-pointers (11-20).

After going 10 days between games due to COVID-19 cases for the Huskers, Nebraska (15-4, 4-4 Big Ten) won both games this week.

The Huskers beat Wisconsin by 33 points and Purdue by 15.

After trailing 9-3 to start, Nebraska got back in the game and took the lead with a 13-0 run.

Weidner had seven points in that stretch. She kept driving to the basket, and Purdue wasn’t stopping her.

Weidner kept going in the second quarter. After she made a corner three and a couple of free throws, she already had 12 points when Purdue had just 11 as a team.

She’d had also topped her season high of 11 which came in the second game of the season.

Weidner didn’t miss in the first half, making all five shots and three free throws.

Nebraska led 35-23 at halftime. Then Nebraska quickly extended its lead to 20 points with a stretch when it made five of seven shots.

Nebraska women's basketball logo 2014

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

