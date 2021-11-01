 Skip to main content
Markowski, Shelley lead Husker women to dominant 87-42 exhibition win against Midland
Markowski, Shelley lead Husker women to dominant 87-42 exhibition win against Midland

Midland vs. Nebraska, 11.1

Nebraska's Jaz Shelley (1) drives the ball past Midland's Emma Shepard (23) in the first quarter on Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Alexis Markowski scored 15 points and Jaz Shelley added 14 points as the Nebraska women’s basketball team had a big lead almost the whole game in an 87-42 win against Midland in an exhibition game on Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Ashley Scoggin added 11 points and Isabelle Bourne had 10. Twelve of the 13 Nebraska players in the game scored.

Markowski scored just a few moments after entering the game for the first time. And she kept scoring, numerous times inside after taking a lob pass from the wing. She made six of her first seven attempts.

Nebraska was playing in front of fans at PBA for the first time since Feb. 22, 2020 – 617 days ago. Sam Haiby and Bourne were the only two current Huskers to play in that game against Illinois.

Peyton Wingert, a guard from South Dakota, led Midland with 14 points.

Check back for updates to this story.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

