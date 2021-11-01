Markowski, Shelley lead Husker women to dominant 87-42 exhibition win against Midland

Alexis Markowski scored 15 points and Jaz Shelley added 14 points as the Nebraska women’s basketball team had a big lead almost the whole game in an 87-42 win against Midland in an exhibition game on Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Ashley Scoggin added 11 points and Isabelle Bourne had 10. Twelve of the 13 Nebraska players in the game scored.

Markowski scored just a few moments after entering the game for the first time. And she kept scoring, numerous times inside after taking a lob pass from the wing. She made six of her first seven attempts.

Nebraska was playing in front of fans at PBA for the first time since Feb. 22, 2020 – 617 days ago. Sam Haiby and Bourne were the only two current Huskers to play in that game against Illinois.

Peyton Wingert, a guard from South Dakota, led Midland with 14 points.

