Markowski named Big Ten freshman of the week for a third time

For the third time this season, Nebraska women’s basketball player Alexis Markowski is the Big Ten Conference freshman of the week.

Last week in her first career start she scored a career-high 20 points and had seven rebounds as Nebraska upset No. 8 Michigan.

She added 14 points and eight rebounds in Nebraska’s loss against No. 22 Iowa on Sunday.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark is the Big Ten player of the week. She nearly posted a triple-double in Sunday’s nationally televised win at Nebraska, finishing with 31 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists.

