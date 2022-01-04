Markowski leads the way as Husker women drill No. 8 Michigan

The theme from "Rocky" played in the final minutes of warmups before the Nebraska women's basketball team took on Michigan.
Then the Huskers knocked out one of the top teams in the nation.
Alexis Markowski scored a career-high 20 points to go with seven rebounds, and NU followed its first-quarter body blows by landing all the right punches at all the right times while dismantling the No. 8 Wolverines 79-58 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
In the first signature win of this season that is quickly becoming a special one for NU, the Huskers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) never trailed, led by double digits for the game's final 17 minutes, 22 seconds, and led by at least nine for the final 30:34.
Michigan, winners of five in a row coming in and coming off a 90-71 blasting of No. 25 Ohio State four days prior, had eight made field goals and nine turnovers in the first half.
Forward Naz Hillmon, who came in averaging 21 points and nine rebounds per game, was held to 10 on 4-for-13 shooting. Former Husker Leigha Brown, who came in averaging 15.5, had 10 while missing 10 of her 13 shot attempts.
Meanwhile Markowski, the freshman from Lincoln Pius X, had a coming-out party against one of the top frontcourts in the Big Ten.
Making her first career start in place of Bella Cravens, who was on the NU bench in street clothes, Markowski scored 13 points in the third quarter, keeping NU comfortably ahead as Michigan tried to cut into the lead with NU forward Issie Bourne.
Jaz Shelley had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Huskers, while Bourne finished with 11 points, four boards, and three assists before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Sam Haiby added 10 points.
Nebraska closed things out by hitting 11 of its final 14 shots while Michigan missed 10 of its final 11 attempts and didn't make a field goal over the final 3:32 as Nebraska turned a 12-point game into a blowout.
It was a complete performance, that started from the opening tip.
After shooting 33% in its first loss of the season at Michigan State, Nebraska opened Tuesday’s game by hitting four if its first five shots and 11 of its first 17 to open up a 15-point lead early in the second quarter.
NU didn’t attempt a three-pointer until 34 seconds remained in the first period, which Jaz Shelley canned to push the Husker advantage to double digits. Nebraska hit its first three from long arrange after going 7-for-33 against the Spartans.
The only thing slowing Nebraska down on offense was itself. NU committed 11 first-half turnovers, most of them coming when the Huskers simply threw the ball away.
Michigan though, matched Nebraska’s turnover woes, giving it away nine times in the opening 20 minutes as NU outscored the Wolverines 19-8 in points off turnovers.
When Michigan wasn’t turning it over, the Wolverines were missing shots, going 8-for-27 from the floor. Star forward Naz Hillmon, who came in averaging 21 points and nine rebounds per game, had five at the break on 2-for-7 shooting.
And former Husker Leigha Brown, who was averaging 15.5, had four at halftime while going 1-for-7 from the floor.
