Markowski leads the way as Husker women drill No. 8 Michigan

The theme from "Rocky" played in the final minutes of warmups before the Nebraska women's basketball team took on Michigan.

Then the Huskers knocked out one of the top teams in the nation.

Alexis Markowski scored a career-high 20 points to go with seven rebounds, and NU followed its first-quarter body blows by landing all the right punches at all the right times while dismantling the No. 8 Wolverines 79-58 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

In the first signature win of this season that is quickly becoming a special one for NU, the Huskers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) never trailed, led by double digits for the game's final 17 minutes, 22 seconds, and led by at least nine for the final 30:34.

Michigan, winners of five in a row coming in and coming off a 90-71 blasting of No. 25 Ohio State four days prior, had eight made field goals and nine turnovers in the first half.

Forward Naz Hillmon, who came in averaging 21 points and nine rebounds per game, was held to 10 on 4-for-13 shooting. Former Husker Leigha Brown, who came in averaging 15.5, had 10 while missing 10 of her 13 shot attempts.