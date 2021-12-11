 Skip to main content
Markowski has best college game as Huskers roll Indiana State, improve to 10-0 this season
Indiana State vs.Nebraska, 12.11

Nebraska’s Alexis Markowski (40) drives to the basket against Indiana State's Mya Glanton (00) and Marie Hunter in the first half Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

It quickly became apparent the Nebraska women's basketball team held distinct advantages over its opponent Saturday.

But having an edge and capitalizing on it are two different things.

The Huskers took care of business, overwhelming midmajor Indiana State 78-50 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

With the win, Nebraska improves to 10-0 this season, the first time it has opened a campaign with 10 straight victories since 2009-10.

Alexis Markowski and Jaz Shelley both scored 17 points and the Huskers broke the game open in the second quarter when they outscored Indiana State 21-6 in the period.

Markowski showed off an area of her game she has been working on: three-point shooting. The 6-foot-3 forward from Lincoln Pius X went 2-for-2 from long range as she enjoyed her highest-scoring game as a Husker.

Nebraska, which held sizable height and athleticism advantages, forced Indiana State into a whopping 26 turnovers.

