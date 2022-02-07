Markowski earns sixth Big Ten freshman of the week nod

Monday still belongs to Alexis Markowski.

For the sixth time this season — and fourth time in the past five weeks — the Nebraska freshman earned one of the Big Ten women’s basketball player of the week awards, which are announced each Monday afternoon.

Markowski is the Big Ten freshman of the week, sharing the award this week with Michigan guard Laila Phelia. Phelia scored a career-high 24 points in Sunday’s win against Iowa.

Markowski helped Nebraska to a 2-1 record on the week. She was Nebraska’s leading scorer during both wins, with 16 points against Rutgers and 18 against Penn State.

In the three games, Markowski averaged 14.0 points and 10.3 rebounds.

Nebraska is tied for sixth place in the Big Ten standings with a 6-5 record.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark is the Big Ten player of the week. She scored a career-high 46 points (25 in the fourth quarter) during a 98-90 loss at Michigan on Sunday. She also had 10 assists.

— Brent C. Wagner

