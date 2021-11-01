Markowski -- and a late arriving Haiby -- lead Nebraska women to exhibition win

Exhibition games aren’t like real college basketball games, and you want to know why?

Because Nebraska women’s basketball player Sam Haiby, needing to attend an exam on Monday, promoted the team to set the start time for its exhibition contest game against Midland for 7:30 p.m., about 30 minutes later than normal.

Hey, fans have waited a long time to be back watching women’s basketball at Pinnacle Bank Arena, what’s a few more minutes?

Once the game got going, fans enjoyed watching hometown product Alexis Markowski score a game-high 15 points. The freshman from Lincoln Pius X also grabbed nine rebounds. Nebraska had a big lead almost the whole game in an 87-42 win.

Haiby has a few evening lab classes this semester, and had an exam in an anatomy class on Monday. She’ll be able to adjust her schedule with a few more conflicts during the regular season. But this time she took the test, and arrived to the arena about 15 minutes after the game started.

She got warmed up as best she could, and entered the game for the first time a few minutes into the second quarter.