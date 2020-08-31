 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pius X graduate Maddie Simon signs to play pro basketball
View Comments
topical

Pius X graduate Maddie Simon signs to play pro basketball

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska vs Indiana 2.3

Nebraska forward Maddie Simon (left) shoots the ball as Indiana forward Aleksa Gulbe tries to block her shot during a game in 2019.

 Journal Star file photo

Former Nebraska women's basketball player Maddie Simon has signed a professional contract with the Avides Hurricanes in the German Bundesliga league, the team announced Monday.

Simon, who was a four-year letterwinner for the Huskers (2016-19) after starring at Lincoln Pius X, will report to Rotenberg, Germany in mid-September to begin her professional playing career.

"I am super-excited, and I am so happy I have another chance to play," said Simon in a news release. "I believe I have a lot more in me, and I can't wait to compete. Being on the sidelines was a lot harder than I expected."

During the 2019-20 season, Simon was a graduate assistant for the women's basketball program at Memphis.

"It wasn't an easy decision to leave my GA spot at Memphis," Simon said, "but I had a calling to keep playing and I think it will be a cool experience."

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Williams reacts to skid-breaking win against Penn State

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News