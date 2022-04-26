Maddie Krull 'loves to compete.' Now she's (officially) joining the Nebraska women's basketball team

The Nebraska women’s basketball team officially added transfer guard Maddie Krull to its roster.

Krull announced her commitment to the Huskers on Sunday, and has now completed the paperwork to make it official.

A transfer from South Dakota who went to high school at Millard South, Krull joins the Huskers with three years of eligibility remaining. Last season the 5-foot-9 guard averaged 6.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals while averaging 31 minutes per game.

"(Krull) is a winner who loves to compete,” Nebraska coach Amy Williams said in a news release. “Every team she has ever been a part of has been a winning team, and she carried that over into two very successful seasons to start her college career. Maddie was a key member of a team that went to the Sweet 16 and we are happy to welcome her home to Nebraska.”

In 2021-22, Krull scored in double figures 10 times, including a season-high 16 points in a 73-71 win against Creighton in December.

A member of the Summit League all-newcomer team as a true freshman at South Dakota, Krull helped the Coyotes win the Summit League Tournament title and advance to the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

— Brent C. Wagner

