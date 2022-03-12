Looking to 'prove ourselves,' Huskers stage stark turnaround for second time under Amy Williams

“I think we all had a hunch that this was going to be a special year.” — Nebraska women’s basketball player Sam Haiby on Feb. 14 after the Huskers beat No. 5 Indiana.

For the second time in Amy Williams’ six seasons as the Nebraska women’s basketball coach, the team has pulled off a sizable turnaround season.

After having a 13-13 record last season, Nebraska is 24-8 this season and should hear its name called when the NCAA Tournament field is revealed Sunday.

The 24 wins are tied for fourth-most in a season in program history.

The other tide-turning season was in Williams' second season at the helm, when the Huskers leapt from seven wins to 21 and made the 2018 NCAA Tournament field, where it lost in the first round.

It's an easier statement after the fact, sure, but Nebraska guard Sam Haiby is clear that thoughts of a season like this started to build in the fall.

“I think after last season we were right there, and we just couldn’t get over the hump,” Haiby said. “And then when we were returning a lot of players back, we kind of knew this was going to be a good year. We had most of our starting lineup back again, and then a few good additions. We were kind of playing with a chip on our shoulder, and were excited for this season. We knew we were very capable of having a special season.”

From last season, Nebraska lost Kate Cain, the program’s all-time leader in blocked shots.

The 2020-21 campaign had some memorable moments — the Huskers beat four ranked teams — but too often Nebraska followed a step forward with one in the other direction.

The big wins came again this season, and the consistency after them improved markedly. Nebraska has three wins against top-10 teams — No. 8 Michigan, No. 5 Indiana and Michigan again in the Big Ten Tournament.

And, except for a loss at Penn State, Nebraska avoided many setbacks on the court. The Huskers have a 12-1 record against teams with a NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) ranking of 100 or worse — the only loss being against Penn State (NET No. 134).

Nebraska is 22nd in the NET ranking.

“We’re finding ways to win those games that we need, with those three top-10 wins, and not falling short in those games that we should probably win on paper,” Haiby said. “Last year we had those upset wins, but we also had some not very good losses. It was just finding a way to close out all of the games.”

Nebraska playing with a “chip on our shoulder” may have helped the Huskers in key moments. That was surely the case when the Huskers squared off against Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament on March 4.

Earlier that week, Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said Nebraska may be on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament, even though Nebraska felt like it was safely in the tournament at that point.

So after the Huskers beat Michigan 76-73 in the quarterfinals, a few Nebraska players posted to social media.

"Not bad for a bubble team huh," wrote Bella Cravens on Twitter later that night.

“Just trying to prove ourselves,” Haiby said. “Nebraska doesn’t get a ton of recognition, and we see that, I guess, as much as we want to stay off the media. But just knowing that if we go out there and play a complete 40 minutes, we can play with anyone. It’s just having that mentality and telling ourselves that we got to just keep proving it and proving it.”

Part of why the players were feeling confident about an improved season is what they were seeing during summer practices with the additions of transfer point guard Jaz Shelley and two freshmen who are now in the starting lineup: forward Alexis Markowski and guard Allison Weidner.

Shelley and Markowski each earned second-team all-Big Ten honors.

“Our freshmen have been huge,” Haiby said. “Alexis is the Big Ten freshman of the year. Her play has been awesome. She’s super-physical down low. And Jaz, just adding another shooter helps spread the floor. She’s a really good playmaker, too, even when the shots aren’t falling.”

A string of strong summer practices doesn’t equal wins. But then Nebraska won its season opener by 58 points against Maine, beat in-state rival Creighton for the first time in six tries and won 10 other games to open the season 12-0.

“Once you start playing games, you get a feel for things, and it starts to show itself,” Haiby said. “I think that’s kind of when we saw that this was going to be a pretty good year for us.”

Now Haiby said Nebraska’s goal is to win multiple games in the NCAA Tournament, which begins Wednesday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

