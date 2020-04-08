Leigha Brown cites proximity to home as 'deciding factor' in transfer from Nebraska

Brown told The Star this week that the biggest factor in her decision to leave Nebraska was family. The Michigan campus in Ann Arbor is about two hours from her home, while Lincoln is 10 hours away.

“Ultimately, I just wanted to be closer to home,” Brown told The Star. “I think I can be a lot happier somewhere closer. My family can come to a lot more games. That was the deciding factor.”

Brown’s final game with Nebraska ended up being against Michigan in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament, when the Wolverines rallied for a six-point victory. Brown led the Huskers with 22 points in the loss, including making 3-of-6 three-pointers.

With the NCAA not allowing on-campus recruiting visits currently due to the pandemic, Brown made her decision without making any visits.

“Talking to (Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico) these past few days makes me really excited,” Brown said.

Brown said she doesn’t know if she’ll have to sit out the 2020-21 season because of NCAA transfer rules or if she will receive a waiver. She has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

