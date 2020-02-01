Kate Cain quickly became the best shot blocker in Nebraska women's basketball history

You get four years to play college basketball, but in only about 2½ seasons Kate Cain is already the best shot blocker in Nebraska women’s basketball history.
When the 6-foot-5 junior from Middleton, New York, racked up six more blocks during Nebraska’s last game against Minnesota on Thursday she moved to No. 1 all-time in career blocks with 241.
Cain said some of her teammates were talking after the game about how cool it is that Cain still has many more games in her career to add to her blocks total.
“We were talking about it (after the game), about the possibility of how high I could set a record,” Cain said. “That’s really cool. But I’m just focused more on the season and things like that, as opposed to a record.”
The previous record was 238 by Janet Smith (1979-82). Cain was already No. 4 on the career blocks list to begin the season, and passed Danielle Page and Catheryn Redmon early this season.
For Cain it’s a good feeling to have the career blocks record.
“I think it’s really cool just to be able to hold a record like that, but at the same time I’m more excited that I’ve been able to contribute to the team and help with our wins and successes,” Cain said.
Cain played on Nebraska’s NCAA Tournament team as a freshman, and has helped the Huskers to an improved 15-6 record this season going into Sunday’s game against Ohio State at 2 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Cain set the school record for blocks in a season when she had 100 blocks as a freshman. She also had the record for blocks in a game (11).
“There has been so many great athletes here, it’s really cool that I’ve been able to stand out in a way,” Cain said. “It’s an honor just to be able to hold a record at a school like this.”
Cain added 79 blocks last season, and has 62 this season.
Cain’s 241 career blocks rank 15th in Big Ten history, and she is 33 blocks from the league’s all-time top 10. Cain ranks second in the Big Ten this season with 3.0 blocks per game.
What feels the best to Cain about getting a block?
“A lot of times it feels like it hypes my teammates up, depending on the moment in the game,” Cain said. “Sometimes a really good block can give a lot of energy to our team, and being able to hype people up like that is a nice feeling.”
Her favorite blocks are the ones during a close game, or a big moment in the game when the Huskers really need a stop on defense.
For Cain one of the biggest things is making sure that trying to block a shot doesn’t result in her getting in foul trouble.
“For me I’m not the most athletic, and I can’t jump very high, so for me it’s a lot about timing and just knowing when I should or shouldn’t block a shot,” Cain said. “I do tend to get into foul trouble on occasion, so I have to be smart about when I attempt to block a shot.”
While Cain ranks No. 1 in career blocks at Nebraska, she’s still only No. 2 in her family. Her mom, Alison, played college basketball at Fairfield, and had 268 career blocks. Alison also played professionally in Ireland.
While Cain has been great at getting blocks, when Nebraska has played against good opponents this season she hasn’t scored as much, so she’s working to be more consistent on offense. She was held scoreless in back-to-back games earlier in the season against Rutgers and Maryland.
“I have to make sure I’m making my bunnies and just making the most out of the times that I do have the ball because being a big, it’s not like you get as many touches,” Cain said. “I just have to make the most out of the times that I do have the ball.”
