Kate Cain quickly became the best shot blocker in Nebraska women's basketball history

Cain set the school record for blocks in a season when she had 100 blocks as a freshman. She also had the record for blocks in a game (11).

“There has been so many great athletes here, it’s really cool that I’ve been able to stand out in a way,” Cain said. “It’s an honor just to be able to hold a record at a school like this.”

Cain added 79 blocks last season, and has 62 this season.

Cain’s 241 career blocks rank 15th in Big Ten history, and she is 33 blocks from the league’s all-time top 10. Cain ranks second in the Big Ten this season with 3.0 blocks per game.

What feels the best to Cain about getting a block?

“A lot of times it feels like it hypes my teammates up, depending on the moment in the game,” Cain said. “Sometimes a really good block can give a lot of energy to our team, and being able to hype people up like that is a nice feeling.”

Her favorite blocks are the ones during a close game, or a big moment in the game when the Huskers really need a stop on defense.

For Cain one of the biggest things is making sure that trying to block a shot doesn’t result in her getting in foul trouble.