Kate Cain playing more like she did to start her career to help Huskers to 11-1 record

Kate Cain doesn’t want to have another season like last year, for both the Nebraska women’s basketball team and herself.
Both the junior center and the Huskers are off to a good start. The Huskers have an 11-1 record that marks Nebraska’s best start to a season in seven seasons. And Nebraska won its first Big Ten game last week against Iowa.
Nebraska will try to move to 2-0 in league play during Tuesday’s game against Michigan State in East Lansing, Michigan. Tipoff is at noon and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
Cain has been one of several bright spots for Nebraska to begin the season. She’s averaging 10.6 points per game and team-bests of 6.7 rebounds and 2.8 blocks.
Cain had a great first season with the Huskers in 2017-18 when Nebraska was a surprise NCAA Tournament team, but admittedly wasn’t as good last year as a sophomore, when Nebraska went just 14-16.
Now she’s feeling better about her game as a junior.
“I feel like I’m moving a lot better and just finishing,” Cain said. “I think mentally I’ve grown up a lot, and I’m just trying to figure out how to deal with adversity and things like that, because I let a lot of things get to me real bad last year, and it impacted my life inside of basketball and outside of basketball. And I think that I did a little reset, and I think that the mental part of my game has been a huge factor in me kind of bouncing back.”
Last season Cain saw her scoring average drop from 9.9 in her first year to 7.5. She wasn’t as aggressive around the basket and, as a result, wasn’t fouled as much. The 6-foot-5 center attempted just 27 free throws last season. This season she’s already attempted 21 and made 13.
And Cain has recorded at least one block in all 12 games.
“I feel like I have an extra step,” Cain said. “Last year I felt kind of slow, and this year I feel like I’m being able to get that extra step on help defense and avoid fouling.”
In Nebraska’s win against Iowa, Cain had her first double-double of the season with 16 points and a season-high 12 rebounds.
Cain has produced double-figure scoring in four consecutive games, the longest active double-digit scoring streak on the team. Cain has produced double figures in six of the last seven games.
Now in her third season as a starter, Cain is trying to provide more for the team.
“I want to be more of a leader, and really dependable because we are a team that has a lot of strengths and people who can do a lot of different things,” Cain said. “So I want to do whatever I can to help our team out and help us succeed. Whether it’s blocking shots or scoring of just whatever they need me to be in the current game.”
Cain has worked really hard, Nebraska coach Amy Williams said, and is playing with more confidence.
“The thing I’m the most proud of out Kate right now is she’s obviously feeling in a little groove offensively, which is awesome to see. But I think for me it’s the second-effort plays,” Williams said. “(Like) watching her in the last few ballgames find ways to get on the floor to tie a ball up.”
Nebraska got a really good win to start the league season against an Iowa program that won the Big Ten Tournament and reached the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight last season.
“I think we made a statement (against Iowa), just coming out in conference (and) one of our rival games and just getting a win,” said senior guard Nicea Eliely. “It’s something to prove that we’re one of the top teams in the Big Ten. We know that, and it’s just a statement for everybody else.”
