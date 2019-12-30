Kate Cain playing more like she did to start her career to help Huskers to 11-1 record

Kate Cain doesn’t want to have another season like last year, for both the Nebraska women’s basketball team and herself.

Both the junior center and the Huskers are off to a good start. The Huskers have an 11-1 record that marks Nebraska’s best start to a season in seven seasons. And Nebraska won its first Big Ten game last week against Iowa.

Nebraska will try to move to 2-0 in league play during Tuesday’s game against Michigan State in East Lansing, Michigan. Tipoff is at noon and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Cain has been one of several bright spots for Nebraska to begin the season. She’s averaging 10.6 points per game and team-bests of 6.7 rebounds and 2.8 blocks.

Cain had a great first season with the Huskers in 2017-18 when Nebraska was a surprise NCAA Tournament team, but admittedly wasn’t as good last year as a sophomore, when Nebraska went just 14-16.

Now she’s feeling better about her game as a junior.