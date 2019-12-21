Kate Cain hoping for happy flight home as Nebraska women seek 10th win Sunday

The Nebraska women’s basketball team plays a game at noon Sunday against Manhattan, and about four hours after the game ends, Kate Cain has an evening flight out of Lincoln to return home to New York for Christmas.

It will be the first time Cain has been home since August, when she was back for a week after the team’s summer trip to Europe.

Cain will get to be home for three days before the team resumes practice on Dec. 26. Cain is excited to go home, but eager for the Huskers to finish off the nonconference season in the fine fashion that it’s been to this point.

“We definitely want to finish this last game off with a win,” Cain said. “It would be a good feeling just to go 10-1.”

A Nebraska victory over Manhattan would give the Huskers their first 10-win nonconference campaign under fourth-year coach Amy Williams, and their best 11-game start since also opening 10-1 in 2014-15.

Cain has a special connection to Nebraska’s opponent on Sunday. Her father, Tim, graduated as Manhattan's all-time leading scorer (1,872 points) and was a two-time honorable-mention All-American by The Sporting News.