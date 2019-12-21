Kate Cain hoping for happy flight home as Nebraska women seek 10th win Sunday

The Nebraska women’s basketball team plays a game at noon Sunday against Manhattan, and about four hours after the game ends, Kate Cain has an evening flight out of Lincoln to return home to New York for Christmas.
It will be the first time Cain has been home since August, when she was back for a week after the team’s summer trip to Europe.
Cain will get to be home for three days before the team resumes practice on Dec. 26. Cain is excited to go home, but eager for the Huskers to finish off the nonconference season in the fine fashion that it’s been to this point.
“We definitely want to finish this last game off with a win,” Cain said. “It would be a good feeling just to go 10-1.”
A Nebraska victory over Manhattan would give the Huskers their first 10-win nonconference campaign under fourth-year coach Amy Williams, and their best 11-game start since also opening 10-1 in 2014-15.
Cain has a special connection to Nebraska’s opponent on Sunday. Her father, Tim, graduated as Manhattan's all-time leading scorer (1,872 points) and was a two-time honorable-mention All-American by The Sporting News.
Next year Nebraska is scheduled to play a game at Manhattan, which will allow Cain to play a game about one hour from her home in Middleton, New York.
Cain knows a little about her dad’s playing career. Cain is a 6-foot-5 junior center for the Huskers, while her dad was a 6-7 guard.
“He was a guard, which always confuses me,” said Cain of her dad. “He loved the midrange game and he left as their all-time leading scorer. So it’s going to be really cool being able to play Manhattan. It’s cool that’s the school he played at, and my older brother (John) is finishing grad school there. He was a pitcher there. And I have friends on that team. It’s just going to be cool.”
Both of Cain’s parents actually played college basketball for schools in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
Kate's mother, Alison, was a 1,000-point career scorer at Fairfield. Alison also played professionally in Ireland. She was a 6-2 forward.
Each of Cain’s parents coached her at various points on youth basketball teams.
“Just growing up with parents who have had a lot of experience with basketball, I can really believe that they know what they’re talking about because they’ve been through it,” Cain said. “They’ve always coached me up, and helped me out.”
Kate’s older brother, John, is a 6-10, left-handed minor league pitcher in the Los Angeles Angels organization.
And her younger brother, Chris, is a high school senior who is considering playing college basketball.
“He’s looking mainly at some prep schools because he still growing a little bit,” Cain said. “He’s about 6-8, but he’s skinny. He’s doing really, really well, though. His high school season has just started and he works real hard. He’s going to do some great things.”
In Nebraska’s last game, a 77-67 win against Oral Roberts, Cain made her first seven shots and finished 7-of-9 from the field. She scored 15 points and added eight rebounds and four blocked shots.
Cain ranks No. 8 in the country in blocked shots per game with 3.2.
Cain feels really good about how the season has started, especially when you consider Nebraska won just 14 games all of last season.
“We’re 9-1 right now and it’s definitely a big confidence booster compared to last year especially,” Cain said. “It’s building a head of steam and we’re going to be a force to be reckoned with once we’re back into conference play. Having all of these wins is definitely building confidence.”
