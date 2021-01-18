 Skip to main content
Kate Cain chosen as Big Ten player of the week after leading Huskers to another upset win
topical alert top story

Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 1.16

Nebraska’s Kate Cain goes to the basket against Ohio State's Madison Greene (left) and Gabby Hutcherson (right) on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska senior center Kate Cain is the Big Ten women’s basketball player of the week.

It is the first time in Cain's career she has won the award, and she is the first Nebraska player to earn the award since Hannah Whitish early in the 2017-18 season.

Cain is a big reason why Nebraska upset No. 15 Ohio State last week. She had 22 points, 12 rebounds and nine blocked shots in the 63-55 win.

Cain, who tied her career for points, made 10 of 14 shots from the field against the Buckeyes, while her nine blocks tied the second-highest individual total in school history.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark was chosen as the freshman of the week. She's earned the award in seven of eight weeks this season.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

