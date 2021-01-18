Kate Cain chosen as Big Ten player of the week after leading Huskers to another upset win

Nebraska senior center Kate Cain is the Big Ten women’s basketball player of the week.
It is the first time in Cain's career she has won the award, and she is the first Nebraska player to earn the award since Hannah Whitish early in the 2017-18 season.
Cain is a big reason why Nebraska upset No. 15 Ohio State last week. She had 22 points, 12 rebounds and nine blocked shots in the 63-55 win.
Cain, who tied her career for points, made 10 of 14 shots from the field against the Buckeyes, while her nine blocks tied the second-highest individual total in school history.
Iowa's Caitlin Clark was chosen as the freshman of the week. She's earned the award in seven of eight weeks this season.
