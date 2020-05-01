You are the owner of this article.
Juco guard Scoggin commits to Nebraska women's basketball team
Junior college transfer Ashley Scoggin has committed to join the Nebraska women’s basketball team, she announced on social media late Friday.

The 5-foot-7 guard was a redshirt freshman this season for Salt Lake Community College. Her hometown is Portland, Oregon, where she was an all-state player at Westview High School.

She’s known for three-point shooting, making a team-best 53 this season on 135 attempts. She ranked second on the team in scoring at 10.0 points per game.

The Nebraska coaches have been working hard to add players to the roster after three players left the team since the season ended in March.

Nebraska women's basketball logo 2014

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

