Jaz Shelley's record-breaking performance helps red-hot Huskers roll past Illinois

Jaz Shelley got Nebraska off to a great start at the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament with a record-setting game.

The Husker point guard from Australia made a school-record nine three-pointers in Nebraska’s 92-74 win against Illinois on Thursday in Indianapolis. She also tied the record for three-pointers in a Big Ten Tournament game.

The Huskers advance to the quarterfinals and will play Michigan on Friday at about 7:45 p.m.

Shelley finished with 32 points despite heading to the bench with five minutes left in the game. That’s her most points with Nebraska — she had 30 earlier this season — and ties the career high from her first season with Oregon.

She kept getting open for threes, and drained them. Shelley finished 9-for-13 from beyond the arc. Her ninth came on a corner three, and it topped the previous school record of eight three-pointers by Natalie Romeo in 2016.

Shelley is still one off her personal best. She made 10 threes while playing for Oregon in 2019.

Nebraska coach Amy Williams said Shelley’s teammates did a great job for her. There were times when Allison Weidner pushed the ball up the court quickly after a defensive stop, getting Shelley a shot. The inside players kicked it out when Shelley was open.

And Shelley was feeling it.

"Once she starts feeling it, then she’s hunting her shot a little more and she becomes much more difficult to defend,” Williams said.

Shelley credited her teammates.

“They found me for some incredible shots,” Shelley said. “And then more in the second half, I had to find a way to get my shot, and that came from great screens and great passes.”

Nebraska’s 15 threes are a tournament record. Combining for the record were Shelley, Alexis Markowski (three), Isabelle Bourne (two) and Sam Haiby (one).

The Huskers shot 47% from beyond the arc (15-for-32).

Markowski had a great game with 22 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots. Bourne added 15 points and Haiby had 10.

Nebraska (23-7) has won 10 of its past 13 games.

It wasn’t a surprise that the sixth-seed Huskers beat the 14th-seeded Illini. But it was impressive how well Nebraska played. NU had already made six three-pointers just 14 minutes into the game. The Huskers never let up, outscoring Illinois in all four quarters.

“We got contributions from a lot of people, which we’ve come to enjoy and expect on our team and in this program,” Williams said. “So, one (game) down.”

Markowski was great for long stretches. In one span she got an offensive rebound and putback off Nebraska’s missed free throw, and then a few moments later got a steal on the other end of the court. Markowski made each of her first three three-point attempts.

On Thursday, fans across the Big Ten got to see the passion and relentless effort Markowski has played with for most of the season.

“I love basketball so much and I love playing for this team and program,” Markowski said. “They just really fuel me. I love to win, and I want to win and I feel like energy is something that factors into winning.”

Nebraska had a great first quarter, scoring 26 points and leading by nine points. The Huskers were 10-for-15 from the field and made four three-pointers.

Friday’s matchup against Michigan will be the second time this season Nebraska has played the Wolverines. Nebraska stunned then-No. 8 Michigan 79-58 on Jan. 4 in Lincoln for one of NU’s biggest wins in the past decade. Markowski led the Huskers with 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

Nebraska also played great defense, holding All-American forward Naz Hillmon to 10 points (4-for-14 shooting). Hillmon is averaging 21 points and nine rebounds.

The Wolverines made just one three-pointer on 12 attempts against Nebraska.

— Brent C. Wagner

