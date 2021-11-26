Jaz Shelley's 'pretty special effort' leads Husker women past a scrappy Drexel team

The basket probably looked as large as the nearby Pacific Ocean for Jaz Shelley on Friday.
The Oregon transfer dropped six three-pointers and a career-high 30 points to lead the Nebraska women's basketball team to a 65-53 win against Drexel in San Diego.
It was the most points by a Husker since Sam Haiby scored 33 against Illinois nearly a year ago. Shelley's performance comes a game after she recorded a triple-double last week against North Carolina Central.
Shelley on Friday was 8-of-9 from the field, including 6-of-7 from three-point land. She also made 8 of 9 free throws.
Nebraska coach Amy Williams, on her postgame radio show, called it a "pretty special effort" by Shelley.
"She shot it well against that zone (defense) they were playing," Williams added. "I thought she was aggressive there, but efficient."
Shelley, whose previous career high was 22 points earlier this season against Prairie View A&M, had most of Nebraska's 31 first-half points. She also added seven rebounds.
"I kind of let the game come to me," the 5-foot-9 guard said on the postgame radio show. "Once I let it fly, I just kept letting it fly."
NU (7-0), which will play host San Diego at 6 p.m. Saturday, was down 8-0 and didn't score its first basket until the 4-minute, 25-second mark of the first quarter. It trailed 15-11 after the opening period.
But NU got back in it with a 14-0 run in the second quarter. NU trailed 23-18 before Shelley hit a pair of free throws and a three-pointer to tie the contest. Drexel didn't score over the final 5:29 of the first half.
Drexel (3-2) got within 33-29 midway through the third quarter before a Shelley three-pointer opened things up. The lead was double digits when Shelley scored a layup with 4:59 remaining in the quarter.
Nebraska battled its way through a tough Drexel scouting report. The Dragons put a lot of pressure on the Husker ballhandlers and forced 20 turnovers. Drexel only turned it over twice.
It was a much tougher test for the Huskers, who opened the season scoring 87, 108, 102, 88, 67 and 113 points, all wins.
"This is a quality win and we have a lot of respect for Drexel," Williams said. "Obviously we knew they were a veteran team and a well-coached team."
Isabelle Bourne had seven points and Alexis Markowski had five points and nine rebounds in 15 minutes.
NU shot 42.9% from the field while holding Drexel to 29.9& shooting. NU outrebounded the Dragons 51-33, including a 44-23 edge on the defensive glass.
"It was a tough game," Shelley said. "A lot of stuff didn't go in our favor tonight, but I think it shows a lot of heart that our team could come away with a win."