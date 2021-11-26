Jaz Shelley's 'pretty special effort' leads Husker women past a scrappy Drexel team

But NU got back in it with a 14-0 run in the second quarter. NU trailed 23-18 before Shelley hit a pair of free throws and a three-pointer to tie the contest. Drexel didn't score over the final 5:29 of the first half.

Drexel (3-2) got within 33-29 midway through the third quarter before a Shelley three-pointer opened things up. The lead was double digits when Shelley scored a layup with 4:59 remaining in the quarter.

Nebraska battled its way through a tough Drexel scouting report. The Dragons put a lot of pressure on the Husker ballhandlers and forced 20 turnovers. Drexel only turned it over twice.

It was a much tougher test for the Huskers, who opened the season scoring 87, 108, 102, 88, 67 and 113 points, all wins.

"This is a quality win and we have a lot of respect for Drexel," Williams said. "Obviously we knew they were a veteran team and a well-coached team."

Isabelle Bourne had seven points and Alexis Markowski had five points and nine rebounds in 15 minutes.

NU shot 42.9% from the field while holding Drexel to 29.9& shooting. NU outrebounded the Dragons 51-33, including a 44-23 edge on the defensive glass.