Jaz Shelley has the 'green light,' and her late three-pointer lifts Huskers past San Diego

The Nebraska women's basketball team's days of scoring 100-plus points are likely gone as the talent on this season's schedule ramps up exponentially.
One indicator of success for the Huskers during the 2021-22 campaign will be their ability to win games with tight, defensive-minded undertones.
Nebraska overcame a brief fourth-quarter deficit behind its defense and well-timed three-pointers from a budding star to beat San Diego 64-56 on Saturday to win the Mission Bay Holiday Tournament in San Diego.
Jaz Shelley's three-pointer with 1 minute, 3 seconds, left in the game gave the Huskers a 60-54 lead and effectively sealed the outcome. Earlier in the fourth quarter, the Australian drilled a three to give Nebraska a four-point lead at the 3:45 mark.
Shelley's pivotal three-pointer came on a loose ball possessed by the Huskers, and Bella Cravens found Shelley, who scored 30 points Friday and had 16 Saturday, on the wing.
NU coach Amy Williams admitted she wondered at the moment if the Huskers should slow down and drain time from the game clock considering her team led by three points with about one minute left.
Shelley, who is now shooting an impressive 62 percent (23-for-37) from three-point range this season, had other plans.
"Obviously, at this point, Jaz has the green light at all times," Williams said in her postgame radio appearance. "She had no fear, no hesitation and knocked it down to make it a two-possession game."
With the win, Nebraska improves to 7-0 this season, its best start since the 2014-15 season. The Huskers have only won seven straight games to open a season three times in program history.
The Huskers' 67-62 win against Creighton on Nov. 17 is perhaps the game that sticks out the most during the nonconference slate because the in-state rivalry packs a genuine level of excitement.
But Saturday's triumph is a contender for the Huskers' best win this year. San Diego entered the game with a higher RPI than Nebraska. The Toreros were pegged 115th in the nation; the Huskers were No. 122.
All of that to say: Nebraska beat a solid team on that team's home floor — the kind of win it can build on it as it turns its focus to Wednesday's road game against Wake Forest that is part of the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
Neither team shot the ball well Saturday. In fact, late in the fourth quarter, the game featured more turnovers than made baskets. Nebraska shot just 39.2% from the field, San Diego 34.5 percent.
But the Huskers were impressive from three-point range. Ashley Scoggin made four from long-distance and Shelley, who made six Friday, had five to lead NU's collective 10-for-19 performance from deep.
Cravens and Alexis Markowski gave NU a boost in the interior. Cravens had 15 blocks and three rebounds while Markowski led Husker reserves with seven points and seven rebounds.