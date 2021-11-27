Jaz Shelley has the 'green light,' and her late three-pointer lifts Huskers past San Diego

With the win, Nebraska improves to 7-0 this season, its best start since the 2014-15 season. The Huskers have only won seven straight games to open a season three times in program history.

The Huskers' 67-62 win against Creighton on Nov. 17 is perhaps the game that sticks out the most during the nonconference slate because the in-state rivalry packs a genuine level of excitement.

But Saturday's triumph is a contender for the Huskers' best win this year. San Diego entered the game with a higher RPI than Nebraska. The Toreros were pegged 115th in the nation; the Huskers were No. 122.

All of that to say: Nebraska beat a solid team on that team's home floor — the kind of win it can build on it as it turns its focus to Wednesday's road game against Wake Forest that is part of the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Neither team shot the ball well Saturday. In fact, late in the fourth quarter, the game featured more turnovers than made baskets. Nebraska shot just 39.2% from the field, San Diego 34.5 percent.

But the Huskers were impressive from three-point range. Ashley Scoggin made four from long-distance and Shelley, who made six Friday, had five to lead NU's collective 10-for-19 performance from deep.