'It's just really special': Nebraska women's basketball team headed to Louisville for NCAA Tournament

There was more suspense than a college basketball team with 24 wins would like on Selection Sunday, but the Nebraska women are in the NCAA Tournament.

Nebraska was safely in the tournament as a No. 8 seed and will play No. 9 seed Gonzaga in the first round Friday in the Louisville, Kentucky, subregional. Game time and TV information wasn't immediately announced.

At a watch party at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Nebraska had to wait until the last of the four regions were revealed — about 28 minutes into the broadcast.

When that finally happened the players jumped from their seats. So did about 1,000 supporters who came for one more memorable night at PBA, where the Huskers went 16-1 this season.

“It’s just kind of relief once you can finally see your name, and you know who the plan is and where you’re going,” Nebraska coach Amy Williams said.

“You don’t really know until it comes up on that board, so it’s kind of that sigh of relief,” Husker point guard Jaz Shelley said. “It was awesome to have Husker Nation here, too. They’ve been nothing but incredible.”

Gonzaga has a 26-6 record, and upset 15th-ranked BYU to win the West Coast Conference Tournament. A close loss to Stanford early in the season also gets your attention.

With a win Friday, Nebraska would play the winner of Louisville-Albany in the second round on Sunday, possibly in front of a sold-out crowd at the Yum Center in downtown Louisville.

Louisville is coached by Jeff Walz, a former assistant coach at Nebraska under Paul Sanderford.

Walz coached at Nebraska when Williams played for the Huskers, and she’ll probably reach out for some recommendations while the Huskers are in the city.

Nebraska (24-8) got one of the 36 at-large bids to the tournament, joining the 32 conference champions for the first-ever 68-team tournament for women’s basketball.

Nebraska’s 24 wins are tied for fourth-most in program history. That comes one season after the Huskers won just 50% of its games (13-13).

With 24 wins, three against top-10 teams and a strong finish to the season Nebraska probably would have hoped to avoid the No. 8 vs. 9 line on the bracket that matches up against a No. 1 seed and makes reaching the NCAA Sweet 16 pretty difficult.

But they’re in.

“At this point, we know that every single team that’s in this NCAA Tournament is just going to be a very quality opponent, so we didn’t get ourselves too bogged down with seeds,” Williams said.

Six teams from the Big Ten Conference got in — Iowa, Michigan, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio State and Nebraska.

Nebraska made the tournament for the first time in four seasons. Last time the Huskers made it, in 2018, the Huskers were a No. 10 seed and lost in the first round against Arizona State in Austin, Texas.

None of Nebraska’s current players were on the team then.

“It’s really special,” Nebraska guard Sam Haiby said. “This is what I came here to do is to get the NCAA Tournament berth. We’re super-excited. We knew this was going to be a special year.”

Now this group will have a chance to win a game in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014.

Transfer players Mi’Cole Cayton and Shelley have played in the tournament, but for the rest of the group this will be new.

Williams is excited that the players’ hard work has paid off and they’ll experience the tournament.

But one thing Williams has loved about this team is that they’re never satisfied with the latest accomplishment.

“Everybody has just been talking about, ‘We want to make another run,'” Williams said.

