'It was pretty special for their family': Huskers, Isabelle Bourne get best of big sister and Idaho State

Twice in the game's final minute, the sisters were next to each other when Nebraska was shooting free throws. Each time Isabelle said something to her sister and smiled. They were each on the floor at the end of the game. The teams don’t slap hands after the game this season due to COVID-19, but Callie and Isabelle did so as they each walked off the court.

“She’s always kind of played the guard position, so actually having to match up with her today was a different experience,” Isabelle Bourne said. “It reminded me how strong she is. It was really fun and I’m so grateful for both my coaching staff and their coaching staff for making this happen.”

When the game began it was 10 a.m. in Australia.

Nebraska coach Amy Williams said after following the Idaho State program a little due to the connection it was fun to have the sisters play.

“Every time I’d talk to (Isabelle) when she was back in Australia it was like, ‘Oh, my, gosh, Callie just killed me in a workout today,’” Williams said. “They were working out together and really pushing each other. … They’re both just such strong and competitive players that can spark you with hustle plays and different kind of things. It was pretty special for their family, and for those two young ladies to see each other.”