'It was just tough all night': Turnovers cost Nebraska women in road loss to Rutgers

Khadaiza Sanders scored 17 points to lead four Rutgers. Arella Guirantes, the leading scorer in the Big Ten, added 16.

Ashtyn Veerbeek led the Huskers with 14 points, including making a career-high four three-pointers. Hannah Whitish added 10 points, and Isabelle Bourne had nine points, eight rebounds and one block.

But Nebraska’s three leading scorers this season — Leigha Brown, Sam Haiby and Kate Cain — combined for just 16 points. Cain was held scoreless on five field-goal attempts and didn’t attempt a free throw.

Nebraska stayed in the game by making 12 threes — tying its season high — but managed just 11 two-point field goals. Nebraska shot a season-low 39.7% (23-58) from the floor.

Rutgers took control when Nebraska went about 4½ minutes without scoring in the third quarter and the Knights stretched a two-point lead to 11.

Nebraska made things interesting in the fourth quarter by going on an 11-0 run to get its deficit to 59-55, but then Sanders made a three to put Rutgers back in control.

Nebraska coach Amy Williams said Rutgers’ defense made things very difficult for the Huskers.